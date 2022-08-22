ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season

David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Independents, others

ALGONAC (2-7, 1-6 Blue Water Area) Algonac won its first game last season convincingly over Warren Lincoln, but dropped seven of its last eight to end the season. Six of those losses were by at least 31 points. Former coach John Loper left for Marine City in the offseason. ALMONT...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Western Wayne Athletic Conference

REDFORD UNION (8-2, 7-0) After finishing 8-2 and winning their first league title in 17 years, Redford Union looks to repeat. Coach Ian Iler will have plenty of experienced players coming back for 2022, including seniors such as quarterback Cory Chavis, running back Jeremiah Alston, and two-way players Kyren Ware and Jeremiah Alston. Senior offensive lineman Jamire Hall has Division 2 offers, while Alston has picked up an offer from Central Michigan. It will start its season off against Pewamo-Westphalia, the same team that gave them their only regular-season loss last season.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Downriver League

WOODHAVEN (9-2, 7-1) Woodhaven's offense, led by star running back Devin Henry, is expected to be among the best in the league. With a more mobile starting quarterback in Dom Davis, Woodhaven appears to be shifting to a more run-first option offense. It should have no trouble gaining yards on the ground with 6-2, 275-pound lineman Isaac Perez leading the way up front. On defense, it's led by LB duo Nathan Blaszczak and Jacob Navarro. The two seniors, along with Tyler Dodd and Xavier Barnes, form what appears to be the league's best front seven. It looks to lean on the big boys up front, especially with all the inexperience they have in the secondary.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
Detroit News

Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge

Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI

