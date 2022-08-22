Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
Detroit News
Detroit News top player: King QB Dante Moore poised to cap 'great ride' with another title
Dante Moore is one of those rare players who received scholarship offers before even stepping in high school at Detroit King, including one he received while in seventh grade from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. And, while Moore doesn’t have the family name like Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning...
Detroit News
A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season
David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
Detroit News
Detroit News top players: No. 2 Bryce Underwood expects passes will pack more punch
Bryce Underwood accomplished what few quarterbacks have before him, leading his team to a state championship as a freshman. Underwood had so much fun helping Belleville lift its first Division 1 state championship trophy in program history last November at Ford Field that he wants to do it all over again.
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Independents, others
ALGONAC (2-7, 1-6 Blue Water Area) Algonac won its first game last season convincingly over Warren Lincoln, but dropped seven of its last eight to end the season. Six of those losses were by at least 31 points. Former coach John Loper left for Marine City in the offseason. ALMONT...
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Western Wayne Athletic Conference
REDFORD UNION (8-2, 7-0) After finishing 8-2 and winning their first league title in 17 years, Redford Union looks to repeat. Coach Ian Iler will have plenty of experienced players coming back for 2022, including seniors such as quarterback Cory Chavis, running back Jeremiah Alston, and two-way players Kyren Ware and Jeremiah Alston. Senior offensive lineman Jamire Hall has Division 2 offers, while Alston has picked up an offer from Central Michigan. It will start its season off against Pewamo-Westphalia, the same team that gave them their only regular-season loss last season.
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Downriver League
WOODHAVEN (9-2, 7-1) Woodhaven's offense, led by star running back Devin Henry, is expected to be among the best in the league. With a more mobile starting quarterback in Dom Davis, Woodhaven appears to be shifting to a more run-first option offense. It should have no trouble gaining yards on the ground with 6-2, 275-pound lineman Isaac Perez leading the way up front. On defense, it's led by LB duo Nathan Blaszczak and Jacob Navarro. The two seniors, along with Tyler Dodd and Xavier Barnes, form what appears to be the league's best front seven. It looks to lean on the big boys up front, especially with all the inexperience they have in the secondary.
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football team: Belleville restocks for state title defense
Belleville reached its goal of winning its first state championship in program history when it earned a 55-33 win over Rochester Adams in the Division 1 title game at Ford Field. It was then that freshman phenom Bryce Underwood threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns to close out a...
Detroit News
Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
Cass Tech student Charisse Woods defeats chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley
It's not every day that a group of kids gets to meet royalty. But, sometimes, like magic, they appear. Such was the case for the nearly 50 young people — all chess players — and the adults who accompanied them, just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, as they milled about with eager anticipation inside...
Detroit News
'Awareness is a huge thing': Kirk Gibson rallies local celebrities for Parkinson's benefit
Rochester Hills — Parkinson's is not a death sentence. That's been the motto for former Detroit Tigers and Michigan State star Kirk Gibson since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and the mantra got plenty of play Monday at the sixth-annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.
Gucci Opens Store in Downtown Detroit
Luxury brand Gucci opens a new downtown Detroit location over the weekend and announces Detroit Changemaker recipients. The post Gucci Opens Store in Downtown Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
Detroit News
Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge
Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit
Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
Detroit News
Livengood: James playing to economic fears in Macomb County by questioning EVs
St. Clair Shores — At a backyard barbeque four blocks from Lake St. Clair, John James Jr. stood before a small group of neighbors and launched into a campaign stump speech about the ills of electric vehicle batteries. "These things are terrible for our planet," said James, who runs...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
WKQI Channel 955
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
