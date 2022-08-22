Effective: 2022-08-26 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO