Read full article on original website
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Exclusive Date Night in NJ is a Muna Serenade First
To Serenade is to entertain one’s love by display of talent in hope of winning their deepest affections. In our journey to inspire love, MunaLuchi has created Muna Serenade: A Curated Couples’ Date, to present the opportunity for engaged couples to experience the serenading together in an unforgettable exclusive date night experience. Produced by members of the Muna Coterie – MunaLuchi’s curated collective of elite wedding vendors, selected couples are provided with a photoshoot, video shoot, fine dining, and more.
Barbie Ferreira announces she's leaving HBO's 'Euphoria'
Barbie Ferreira is leaving "Euphoria."
RELATED PEOPLE
Flashback: One Direction Made Their VMAs Debut 10 Years Ago
Harry Styles may be one of the leading nominees at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but the singer received his first Moonman nod 10 years ago as part of One Direction. 1D made their VMAs debut in 2012, taking the stage to perform their hit single, “One Thing,” in front of a who’s-who of early 2010 celebs (Taylor Lautner! Zoe Saldana promoting Star Trek! Then-BFFs Rihanna and Katy Perry!) The group — which still included Zayn Malik back then — began their performance with cameras following them to the stage before dramatically ascending to full view of the...
munaluchi
2K+
Followers
883
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT
A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.https://munaluchibridal.com
Comments / 0