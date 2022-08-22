Harry Styles may be one of the leading nominees at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but the singer received his first Moonman nod 10 years ago as part of One Direction. 1D made their VMAs debut in 2012, taking the stage to perform their hit single, “One Thing,” in front of a who’s-who of early 2010 celebs (Taylor Lautner! Zoe Saldana promoting Star Trek! Then-BFFs Rihanna and Katy Perry!) The group — which still included Zayn Malik back then — began their performance with cameras following them to the stage before dramatically ascending to full view of the...

MUSIC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO