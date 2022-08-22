ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
munaluchi

Exclusive Date Night in NJ is a Muna Serenade First

To Serenade is to entertain one’s love by display of talent in hope of winning their deepest affections. In our journey to inspire love, MunaLuchi has created Muna Serenade: A Curated Couples’ Date, to present the opportunity for engaged couples to experience the serenading together in an unforgettable exclusive date night experience. Produced by members of the Muna Coterie – MunaLuchi’s curated collective of elite wedding vendors, selected couples are provided with a photoshoot, video shoot, fine dining, and more.
CALDWELL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha Hinds
Rolling Stone

Flashback: One Direction Made Their VMAs Debut 10 Years Ago

Harry Styles may be one of the leading nominees at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but the singer received his first Moonman nod 10 years ago as part of One Direction. 1D made their VMAs debut in 2012, taking the stage to perform their hit single, “One Thing,” in front of a who’s-who of early 2010 celebs (Taylor Lautner! Zoe Saldana promoting Star Trek! Then-BFFs Rihanna and Katy Perry!) The group — which still included Zayn Malik back then — began their performance with cameras following them to the stage before dramatically ascending to full view of the...
MUSIC
munaluchi

munaluchi

2K+
Followers
883
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.

 https://munaluchibridal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy