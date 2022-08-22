ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byrnes Mill, MO

Man killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVzF2_0hQ3PySJ00

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks claimed the life of a Byrnes Mill, Missouri man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at 9:10 p.m. near the 69-mile mark of the lake’s main channel.

Trending: Missouri Dept. of Conservation strips fish of world record status

Four men were traveling in a 2004 Four Winns when the vessel struck a rock bluff. Investigators said the 63-year-old pilot failed to keep a proper view of his surroundings.

The pilot and two other men suffered minor injuries. The other passenger, identified as Thomas McKown, suffered grievous injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m. McKown was 58.

State police said the pilot, identified as Roy Jackson, was arrested for felony boating while intoxicated causing a death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in three-car crash near Huey

A Clinton County Sheriff’s Department squad car was struck while assisting the driver of a broken down pickup truck on Old US 50 near Huey Road on Tuesday morning. State Police say the deputy was able to push the driver of the disabled vehicle out of the way and both avoided being struck by the RTS Coach Bus.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Byrnes Mill, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Byrnes Mill, MO
Byrnes Mill, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman dies in Byrnes Mill after crashing into tree

Chelsy M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs died this morning, Aug. 23, in an accident on Byrnes Mill Road north of Cedar Glade Lane in Byrnes Mill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to the report, Lawrence was driving south in a 2007 Ford Focus at 12:30 a.m. when...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Lake Of The Ozarks#Traffic Accident#A Byrnes Mill#Nexstar Media Inc
5 On Your Side

Lincoln County police searching for missing elderly man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Michael Clifford Spangler, 79, was last seen along Ethlyn Road in Winfield at around 6 p.m. on Monday. Police said he has as history of being confused and didn’t return home for dinner.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Jefferson County woman dies after her car hits a tree

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Jefferson County. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal one-person crash on August 23 at around 12:30 a.m. on Brynes Mill Road north of Cedar Lane. Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs, Missouri,lost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 59 year old Richard D. Self, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a pick up Tuesday night about 9:30 in St. Francois County. Records from the Highway Patrol indicate Self was driving east in the westbound lane of Highway K, just west of Hillsboro Road. A pick up, driven west on K, by 78 year old Marvin G. Rellergert, was headed west. Rellergert swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with Self's car. The two vehicles crashed into each other causing Self's car to roll over. Self was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, Rellergert was wearing his. Self was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Rellergert, who received minor injuries, was taken to the Bonne Terre location of Parkland Health Center.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185

A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
SULLIVAN, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy