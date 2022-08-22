Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'It makes no sense' | Mooresville residents say water bills are inaccurate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors are looking for answers from the town of Mooresville government after many people opened up their water bills to find they would have to pay double. The catch, those neighbors told WCNC Charlotte, is that the usage recorded is not accurate. Hannah Wyatt's mother has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
WCNC
Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as...
Charlotte HOA denies homeowner installation of solar panels several times despite recent NC Supreme Court ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Abbott wanted to install 23 solar panels on his home, which could have resulted in an 80 and 90% offset of power use. In February, he sent an application to his homeowner's association. Abbott said, "All I'm trying to do is save a little money...
'We're as ready as we'll ever be' | CMS teachers start school year amid staffing and salary challenges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students and staff head back to school Monday, August 29th. Teachers will be greeted by a 4.2% average pay raise, passed last week by the CMS Board of Education. "I think it's a fabulous start. It was more than what we were really anticipating....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Norman High School says some buses won't run due to driver shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents in Iredell are seeking a last-minute solution to get their kids to school after Lake Norman High School officials said multiple buses won't operate until further notice. The announcement comes just days before the first day of class for Iredell-Statesville Schools on Monday, Aug. 29....
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing man was located on Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was found unharmed on Sunday after being reported missing on Saturday. Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue...
Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year. Joseph Fox, Joshua...
'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
'Some of us live from paycheck to paycheck' | Gaston County teachers miss paychecks, say new system to blame
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On the first pay day of the 2022-2023 school year for Gaston County, many teachers went home with incorrect or missing paychecks. The district acknowledged to WCNC Charlotte that it has been facing payroll issues for the last eight months. “It is just very disheartening...
WCNC
Quietly Quitting is on the Rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quiet quitting is a term and a trend that emerged in mid-2022 from a viral TikTok video. Here with more is career coach, Cassandra Whitlow. The philosophy of quiet quitting is not abruptly resigning or leaving a job but making a decision to do the minimum amount of work possible in order to keep the job. Those who quietly quit have ditched the idea of going above and beyond or working extra hard at projects and assigned work. This trend is very prevalent amongst Generation Z and younger Millennials.
Fundraiser picnic to feature Charlotte chefs creating dishes that highlight local farms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is impacting some industries more than others -- restaurants and farmers are really being hit. If customers haven't already noticed those added costs, they could soon. Many of the restaurants in the Charlotte region purposely source their food from farmers in the area, and the...
4 easy ways to support teachers this school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0