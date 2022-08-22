ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
WCNC

Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC

'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
WCNC

Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as...
WCNC

$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
WCNC

Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
WCNC

Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall

GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
WCNC

Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing man was located on Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was found unharmed on Sunday after being reported missing on Saturday. Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue...
WCNC

Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year. Joseph Fox, Joshua...
WCNC

'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
WCNC

Quietly Quitting is on the Rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quiet quitting is a term and a trend that emerged in mid-2022 from a viral TikTok video. Here with more is career coach, Cassandra Whitlow. The philosophy of quiet quitting is not abruptly resigning or leaving a job but making a decision to do the minimum amount of work possible in order to keep the job. Those who quietly quit have ditched the idea of going above and beyond or working extra hard at projects and assigned work. This trend is very prevalent amongst Generation Z and younger Millennials.
WCNC

4 easy ways to support teachers this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
