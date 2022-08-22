Read full article on original website
Perkins administration responds; council members still not satisfied on health care controversy
SHREVEPORT, La.-- A response from Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration on the city's health care plan controversy does not fill the bill, according to at least two city council members. Perkins' CAO Henry Whitehorn tried to satisfy Councilman Grayson Boucher's request to see the formal request for proposal -- or RFP...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Carl Townley gives gift of music to veterans needing help
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Carl Townley is stepping up to help fellow veterans, one lesson at a time. "I've dealt with PTSD my whole career. And this helps out a lot. This really does," Carl says of his guitar playing. “I always have a guitar with me.”. Carl began a...
FBI arrests Bossier City police officer
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
One Class at a Time: KTBS surprises Donnie Bickham Middle School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS has teamed up with Barksdale Federal Credit Union to help teachers One Class at a Time. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins introduces us to this week's winner at Donnie Bickham Middle School.
LSUHS hosts Covid vaccine clinic Grace Pointe Churche of the Nazarene
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Services offered free Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at a walk-up clinic, hosted by Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene. The first 150 people to receive a vaccine at the event on Saturday, Aug. 27 also received a $100 gift card, provided by Caddo Commission and PRABA (Pines Rd Area Business Association).
Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
One dead in deputy involved shooting in Red River Parish
RED RIVER PARISH - One person is dead in Red River Parish, after a deputy involved shooting. Louisiana State Police say it happened on U.S. Highway 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road. State Police are investigating at the request of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office. There were no deputies injured in the incident. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
The Morning Break: High School Football
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed high school football.
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship
ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
