Jefferson, WI

HTL: Merchants oust Blue Devils 5-3 in Southeast Section championship game

By Nate Gilbert
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON — Ben Riffle pitched eight effective innings as Stoughton knocked off Jefferson 5-3 in the Home Talent Baseball Southeast Section championship game at Fischer Field on Sunday.

“Ben Riffle did a great job keeping our guys off balance with off-speed stuff,” Jefferson Blue Devils manager Ryan Wagner said. “You have to tip your hat to him.”

The Merchants wasted little time grabbing the lead for good. Stoughton plated three runs on three hits, also taking advantage of a pair of errors, to go ahead 3-0 in the top of the first. Chris Lund and Xavier Martinez drove in runs in the frame.

The Blue Devils countered in their half of the first as leadoff man Reese Fetherston singled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Derek Heffel. Losing pitcher Heath Renz reached via error with one away in the fourth and scored on a fielder’s choice by Christian Ott, cutting the margin to one run.

The Merchants, who outlasted the Fort Atkinson Generals in 13 innings last week, backed Riffle with a pair of fifth-inning runs to push ahead 5-2. Irv Medina and Yo Herdenez both singled and scored.

From the fifth inning on, the Blue Devils stranded six baserunners. Heffel, who was 2-for-4 out of the cleanup spot, singled and scored in the sixth for the final margin. Riffle retired Zack Peterson with runners on the corners to end the frame.

Jefferson’s Thomas Schlesner opened the ninth with a single versus Riffle, who then exited and gave way to Jo Herdenez, but that was the team’s only base knock of the inning. A pair of fly outs ended it.

“At the end of the day, it’s a tough loss today, but for the season it was a great year,” Wagner said of a Blue Devils team that went 27-5 overall between Night and Sunday League games.

“Stoughton has been our nemesis. We’ve got to find a way to get past them in these games. You enjoy every Sunday you get to come to the ballpark with these guys. That’s why I keep coming back.”

Riffle allowed two earned on eight hits with four strikeouts in eight-plus innings.

Renz permitting five runs (two earned) on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Heffel then pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

“We have some dominating pitching and they were dominant today,” Wagner said. “Stoughton put it in play with the athletes they have and got some runs when they needed it. Our pitchers threw well and our defense was pretty good.

“We have a great group of experienced guys who have been to three HTL Final Fours. Hopefully they will come back and we can get it done next year.”

Sun Prairie, Verona and Middleton join Stoughton in advancing to the HTL Final Four.

STOUGHTON 5, JEFFERSON 3

Stoughton 300 020 000 — 5 9 2

Jefferson 100 101 000 — 3 8 3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — J: Renz L; 4.2-6-5-2-0-2, Heffel 4.1-3-0-0-0-7; S: Riffle W; 8-8-3-2-1-4, Herdenez SV; 1-0-0-0-0-0.

Leading hitters — S: Medina 2x5, Herdenez 2x3, Lund 3x4; J: Fetherston 2x4, Heffel 2x4, T. Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

Comments / 0

 

