Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
The best yum cha spots in Melbourne
If you’re anything like us, you’ll consider yum cha to be one of the five major food groups. Bustling carts bristling with steaming boxes of miniature Chinese goodies – what’s not to love? ‘Yum cha’ literally means ‘drink tea’ in Cantonese, and that certainly remains an important part of the service, venues all over the city are putting unique spins on this centuries-old artform.
Time Out Global
Get ready for $5 activities at Melbourne Funlab venues on September 6
Enjoy putt-putt, bowling or arcade games for just $5 on the sixth annual ‘Day of Fun’ this September 6. Thanks to a partnership between Funlab and Headspace, Victorian fun-seekers can head to participating Funlab venues on the day and only spend $5 per activity, with all proceeds going directly towards youth mental health services.
Time Out Global
So much for spring! Sydney is in the midst of a sudden cold snap and gale-force winds
If you’re in Sydney right now, you might be aware that things are feeling a bit chillier than usual. With a fierce cold snap engulfing Sydney on August 23, and ample snow falling across Greater Sydney and NSW, it’s clear that Jack Frost has arrived in town and now, he’s making us all wonder how long exactly he’s planning to stay – particularly given that spring is meant to arrive in less than a week.
Time Out Global
It's official: Enmore Road has been voted Sydney's coolest street
If you didn’t know it already, you do now. According to Time Out's annual global survey of the very best of urban life, Enmore Road, the pumping heart of the Inner West, has just been named the coolest street in Sydney for 2022. Tucked snugly between Newtown and Marrickville,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
These 122 council estates in London might be demolished
For thousands of London council estate residents, their housing worries may be about to get worse as there are plans for absolutely tonnes of council homes in the capital to be knocked down and redeveloped. Over the years, many of London’s council houses have fallen into disrepair, with problems like...
Time Out Global
The best cool weather destinations in Southeast Asia
While Singapore's tropical weather may be welcoming to some, most of us just want to walk down the street without breaking a sweat. Instead of escaping to the nearest mall for that feel-good aircon blast, pack your bags and trade that artificial cold for the real deal – right here in Southeast Asia.
Time Out Global
Yikes! Brewdog is charging £7.10 for a pint of Punk IPA at its massive new Waterloo bar
An absolutely colossal new Brewdog bar has just opened its doors in Waterloo. Covering a daunting 26,500 square feet over two floors, this pub-on-steroids can house up to 1,775 thirsty punters at once, and has a claim to the title of London’s biggest drinking den. But unfortunately, its mammoth size hasn’t led to economies of scale: beer fans have been outraged to learn that a pint of Brewdog’s own Punk IPA will set them back £7.10.
Time Out Global
Japan may soon reopen to independent tourists – with one condition
In this (post) pandemic world, Japan is the only G7 nation that has yet to reopen fully for tourism. The country started accepting foreign tourists in June, provided that they enter the country as part of a guided group tour. Unfortunately, this has proven to be unpopular, as NHK reports that less than 8,000 overseas tourists visited Japan in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Tai Ping Shan ranks 7th in the world’s coolest streets
Time Out World’s Coolest Streets ranking is back, and our humble micro-neighbourhood Tai Ping Shan nabbed the seventh spot on the list. Annually, Time Out invites thousands of people around the globe to participate in the Time Out Index survey. This year, 20,000 city dwellers from all over the world, including Hongkongers, answered questions about specific streets they think are the coolest to visit as a local or a traveller, including fun places to explore when it comes to food and culture. The Time Out Index survey results were combined with the expertise of our local editors, and streets were chosen not only for all the cool stuff it represents but also for their pandemic-era community spirit.
Time Out Global
Brazil is building a beachside village for digital nomads
For many (us included, tbh), the prospect of becoming a ‘digital nomad’ is becoming very tempting indeed. Faced with the pandemic-era realisation that many of us don’t actually need to work in an office, some have opted not just to work from home but to do their jobs remotely from somewhere totally different – potentially with a lower cost of living and better weather.
Time Out Global
Five million red spider lilies are blooming at this Saitama park in autumn
Kinchakuda Manjushage Park in Saitama prefecture’s Hidaka city is one of the best places near Tokyo to see spider lilies, also known as higanbana or manjushage in Japanese. With about five million spider lilies expected to bloom between September 17 and October 2, the sprawling Saitama park will be bringing back its annual autumn flower festival.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the coolest streets in the world right now, according to Time Out
What makes a street the coolest in the world? Well, to be honest, a whole range of stuff. It can be about food and drink estabs, museums, parks or art galleries. A cool street can be a vibrant community space, a thriving business district or just a place that oozes fabulous vibes.
Time Out Global
Just announced: Everton Road is Singapore's coolest street of 2022
With Haji Lane having been named one of the top 10 coolest streets in the world last year, we’ve all been eagerly anticipating to see which street is Singapore’s coolest this year. And with much fanfare, it’s Everton Road, a typically underrated street that has rows of pre-war shophouses and colourful street art murals.
Time Out Global
Everything you need to know about the bank holiday London bus strikes
There's going to be another 48-hour bus strike over the bank holiday weekend affecting 63 routes across west and south-west London. Around 1,600 Unite union members plan to walk out on Sunday and Monday, so if you're heading to Notting Hill Carnival, you might want to plan your route in advance.
Time Out Global
The date of the big Elizabeth line link-up has been announced
When the Lizzie line first opened in May, Londoners went wild for the Cadbury-coloured moquette seats, icy-cold air conditioning and oh-so-speedy service. Luckily, just in time to cure the winter blues, there’s even more excitement coming from our favourite new transport link. TfL has just announced that the currently...
Time Out Global
Kabul Social
In incredibly good news for everyone in Sydney right now, Kabul Social, a brand new social impact and (seriously) delectable Afghan eatery, has just opened its doors in Sydney's CBD. Sydneysiders, trust us. Your weekly working lunch just hit new, intergalactically excellent heights. This bright blue-hued casual diner is tucked...
Comments / 0