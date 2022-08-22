Time Out World’s Coolest Streets ranking is back, and our humble micro-neighbourhood Tai Ping Shan nabbed the seventh spot on the list. Annually, Time Out invites thousands of people around the globe to participate in the Time Out Index survey. This year, 20,000 city dwellers from all over the world, including Hongkongers, answered questions about specific streets they think are the coolest to visit as a local or a traveller, including fun places to explore when it comes to food and culture. The Time Out Index survey results were combined with the expertise of our local editors, and streets were chosen not only for all the cool stuff it represents but also for their pandemic-era community spirit.

