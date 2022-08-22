Read full article on original website
Reno, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Galena High School football team will have a game with Damonte Ranch High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
KOLO TV Reno
USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno
RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday. The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. Carson City officials suggest attendees...
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza for sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smiling with Hope Pizza is for sale, after the owners decided to retire. “The hardest part about leaving is our customers, really,” said co-owner Judy Gloshinski. “I mean they’re the reason we’re here.”. The pizzeria has been open for seven years, earning...
mwcconnection.com
What to think of Nevada’s two-deep depth chart ahead of its season-opener versus New Mexico State
The Nevada Wolf Pack football team released their first ever depth chart of the Ken Wilson era Monday, mere days ahead of their inaugural 2022 showdown against the New Mexico Aggies on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the two-deep depth chart and break...
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday. It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature music from local band White Water,...
KOLO TV Reno
4 displaced in Sun Valley fire
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots project helps start new gardens
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People who need help starting a garden in their home, school, business or non-profit can apply at Urban Roots through Sept. 23. This is the second year for the Gardening for All project. Apply here: https://www.urgc.org/gardening-for-all “We are so excited to open this program for a second...
KOLO TV Reno
Managing Kid's Time
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Hilinski's Hope: Parents of Tyler Hilinski share son's story...
Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow
Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
KOLO TV Reno
Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
KOLO TV Reno
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
multihousingnews.com
BoaVida Group Buys West Nevada MHC for $13M
The buyer used a $7.5 million loan to finance the acquisition. Ideal MHP LLC, an entity linked to BoaVida Group, has purchased a 197-unit manufactured housing community in Fallon, Nev., for $13.1 million, according to Churchill County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was financed through a loan in the amount of $7.5 million from Columbia State Bank. A California-based private investor sold Ideal Mobile Home Community, with HARRI5 brokering the deal.
KOLO TV Reno
DAV Car Show and Raffle
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno financial advisor encourages more women of color to join financial planning career field
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Ashley Hicks joined Edward Jones financial planning group in May 2021, she was one of the first women of color to do so in the Biggest Little City. The lack of representation isn’t just something that occurs here in Northern Nevada, but in the financial planning industry as a whole.
