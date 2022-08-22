ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno

RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday. The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. Carson City officials suggest attendees...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza for sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smiling with Hope Pizza is for sale, after the owners decided to retire. “The hardest part about leaving is our customers, really,” said co-owner Judy Gloshinski. “I mean they’re the reason we’re here.”. The pizzeria has been open for seven years, earning...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday. It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature music from local band White Water,...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 displaced in Sun Valley fire

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Urban Roots project helps start new gardens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People who need help starting a garden in their home, school, business or non-profit can apply at Urban Roots through Sept. 23. This is the second year for the Gardening for All project. Apply here: https://www.urgc.org/gardening-for-all “We are so excited to open this program for a second...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Managing Kid's Time

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Former manager of Carson Children's Museum speaks out. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Hilinski's Hope: Parents of Tyler Hilinski share son's story...
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow

Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
RENO, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

BoaVida Group Buys West Nevada MHC for $13M

The buyer used a $7.5 million loan to finance the acquisition. Ideal MHP LLC, an entity linked to BoaVida Group, has purchased a 197-unit manufactured housing community in Fallon, Nev., for $13.1 million, according to Churchill County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was financed through a loan in the amount of $7.5 million from Columbia State Bank. A California-based private investor sold Ideal Mobile Home Community, with HARRI5 brokering the deal.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DAV Car Show and Raffle

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Former manager of Carson Children's Museum speaks out. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Hilinski's Hope: Parents of Tyler Hilinski share son's story...
RENO, NV
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
CARSON CITY, NV
KRON4 News

Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

