Two Wheeler Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, ETA Services Ltd, Bajaj Allianz
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Workers Compensation Insurance Market: Ready to Fly on High Growth Trends
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "Worldwide Workers Compensation Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AIG (
General Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : GEICO, Allianz, AXA: General Liability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide General Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Insurance Brokerage Market Size is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth, Claims AMR | Allied Market Research
The global insurance brokerage market was valued at. by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. , USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Insurance Brokerage Market By Insurance Type (Life Insurance and. Property & Casualty Insurance. ), and Brokerage Type (Retail Brokerage and Wholesale Brokerage): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry...
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: U.S.-Bermudian Reinsurers Benefit as Market Conditions Improve
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Despite elevated catastrophe activity,AM Best’s composite of. and Bermudian reinsurers posted an improved underwriting margin in 2021, with a minimal number of COVID-19-related claims and larger contribution from investment results. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “U.S.-Bermudian Reinsurers Benefit as Market Conditions Improve,” is part of AM...
Automobile Insurance Apps Market Is Going to Boom : Sygic, Progressive, Allianz Partners
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automobile Insurance. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automobile Insurance Apps market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Casualty Insurance Market Still Has Room to Grow: Emerging Players AmTrust, State Farm, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by AMA with title " Worldwide Casualty Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Casualty Insurance. offers energetic visions to...
Whole of Life Assurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : MetLife, Nationwide, New York Life, MassMutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Whole of Life Assurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Whole of Life Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Medical Second Opinion Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Helsana, Medix, AXA
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Medical Second Opinion Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United States Liability Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa+” (Superior) of. Mount Vernon Specialty Insurance Company and Radnor Specialty Insurance Company. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in. Omaha,...
Health insurance Market is expected to Reach USD 2,541.78 Billion by 2029 at a Potential Growth rate of 4.6%
Health insurance Market industry Analysis and Forecast 2029. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Insurance Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Global Health Insurance Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-cantered market research.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brookfield Annuity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. [TSX: BAMR; NYSE: BAMR]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Brookfield Annuity Company’s balance...
Crop Insurance Market Size and Share, Investment Feasibility, Industry Grow Rate, Revenue Generation & COVID-19 Impact Analysis by : The Crop Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 12.5 billion and Grow at CAGR 6.5 % Over Forecasts Period 2022-2028 – Agriculture Insurance Company of India, American Financial Group, CHUBB, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited | Research by Intelligence Market Report
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- Crop insurance is a system that provides protection against declines in the price of farm commodities and losses caused by natural disasters, such as drought and hail, disease, wildlife, floods, fire and pests. Crop insurance involves participation from groups of insureds such as farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers; many countries have put into place mandatory requirements for farmers to purchase crop insurance when they take out loans to produce crops.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Florida-Based Apple Insurance and Financial Services
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, announced today the acquisition of. is a well-known individual health and Medicare insurance agency based in. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. , offering access to Florida Blue, a top carrier in...
Insurance Platform Accelerant Launches $175M Sidecar Investment Vehicle Flywheel Re
Will support the company’s underwriting capacity and performance. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accelerant, the insurtech platform empowering underwriters with superior risk exchange, advanced data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced a new. $175 million. sidecar vehicle, Flywheel Re. Flywheel will provide multi-year risk capital to Accelerant and its cadre of...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
