ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Two Wheeler Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, ETA Services Ltd, Bajaj Allianz

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers Compensation Insurance Market: Ready to Fly on High Growth Trends

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "Worldwide Workers Compensation Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AIG (
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acko General Insurance#Allianz Se#Market Competition#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ama Research#Tata#Aig#Usaa#State Farm#Auto Owners Insurance#Geico
InsuranceNewsNet

General Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : GEICO, Allianz, AXA: General Liability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide General Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Special Report: U.S.-Bermudian Reinsurers Benefit as Market Conditions Improve

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Despite elevated catastrophe activity,AM Best’s composite of. and Bermudian reinsurers posted an improved underwriting margin in 2021, with a minimal number of COVID-19-related claims and larger contribution from investment results. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “U.S.-Bermudian Reinsurers Benefit as Market Conditions Improve,” is part of AM...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Automobile Insurance Apps Market Is Going to Boom : Sygic, Progressive, Allianz Partners

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automobile Insurance. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automobile Insurance Apps market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
InsuranceNewsNet

Whole of Life Assurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : MetLife, Nationwide, New York Life, MassMutual

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Whole of Life Assurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Whole of Life Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical Second Opinion Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Helsana, Medix, AXA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Medical Second Opinion Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Health insurance Market is expected to Reach USD 2,541.78 Billion by 2029 at a Potential Growth rate of 4.6%

Health insurance Market industry Analysis and Forecast 2029. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Insurance Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Global Health Insurance Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-cantered market research.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brookfield Annuity Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. [TSX: BAMR; NYSE: BAMR]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Brookfield Annuity Company’s balance...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Crop Insurance Market Size and Share, Investment Feasibility, Industry Grow Rate, Revenue Generation & COVID-19 Impact Analysis by : The Crop Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 12.5 billion and Grow at CAGR 6.5 % Over Forecasts Period 2022-2028 – Agriculture Insurance Company of India, American Financial Group, CHUBB, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited | Research by Intelligence Market Report

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- Crop insurance is a system that provides protection against declines in the price of farm commodities and losses caused by natural disasters, such as drought and hail, disease, wildlife, floods, fire and pests. Crop insurance involves participation from groups of insureds such as farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers; many countries have put into place mandatory requirements for farmers to purchase crop insurance when they take out loans to produce crops.
AGRICULTURE
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Platform Accelerant Launches $175M Sidecar Investment Vehicle Flywheel Re

Will support the company’s underwriting capacity and performance. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accelerant, the insurtech platform empowering underwriters with superior risk exchange, advanced data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced a new. $175 million. sidecar vehicle, Flywheel Re. Flywheel will provide multi-year risk capital to Accelerant and its cadre of...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy