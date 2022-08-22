Read full article on original website
Man accused of dumping girlfriend’s body in garbage dies in Washington County custody
The 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the garbage died by apparent suicide Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. A deputy found Fabian Hernandez, suspected in the killing of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, in the Washington County Jail on Aug. 17 with...
Body found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest trail
A person was found dead Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff near the top Angel’s Rest trail in the Columbia River Gorge, the second death in the area in less than a week, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a fallen...
Sunday Parkways in East Portland disrupted by enraged, gun-wielding driver speeding through route (video)
Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
Portland police identify man killed in Hazelwood shooting as 40-year-old Vancouver man
Portland police have identified the man killed in a shooting last week in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver. Tovar died from a gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Burnside Street at Southeast 127th...
Suspect who drew police fire at Lents auto shop indicted on 20 charges, including attempted murder
The man who sparked a shooting by police last week and is accused of taking a hostage at a Lents auto shop now faces 20 charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. A grand jury indicted Robert Connelly, 49, on three counts each...
Hillsboro man shot by police is ‘fighting for his life’ after four bullets struck him, family says
The parents of a 20-year-old man shot by Hillsboro police Friday said their son had been wounded by two bullets to the back of his head but that they’ve received little to no answers from the police department about what led up to the serious injury. Hillsboro police identified...
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
Minnesota woman, 62, identified as hiker who fell to her death near Multnomah Falls
Authorities on Monday identified the hiker who fell 100 feet to her death near Multnomah Falls last week as a 62-year-old woman from Minnesota. They released no other information about what caused Jessica Warejoncas to fall on Friday afternoon or where exactly she was when she fell.
McMinnville officers fatally shoot man who may have been suicidal, police say
A 69-year-old Oregon man died Tuesday after being shot by McMinnville police officers, according to the Oregon State Police. Officers responded about 2 p.m. to reports of a man who may have been suicidal in an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street in McMinnville.
‘Prolific graffiti vandal’ turns himself in to police, accused of causing $20,000 of damage in Portland
A 22-year-old man who allegedly caused at least $20,000 worth of damage to private and public properties with the tag “TENDO” turned himself in to Portland police Monday morning, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. The police bureau announced Saturday it was looking for Emile Laurent...
Portland Mennonite Church helps turn decommissioned guns into garden tools
On an idyllic Saturday morning in August, the sound of metal grinding broke the silence that surrounded the church steps in a quiet SE Portland neighborhood. Bethany Rydmark had brought her handgun to be decommissioned, sawed into pieces to make it unusable, at the Portland Mennonite Church where trained volunteers help to make the right cuts. The church is part of a program called Guns to Garden Tools started by RAWtools, an organization in Colorado that forges metal from decommissioned guns into shovels and spades.
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
Self-professed skinhead from Eugene pleads guilty to racially motivated beating of Black man
A self-professed skinhead from Oregon who traveled to Washington state to honor a white supremacist killed in a 1980s shootout with federal agents admitted this week that he assaulted a Black disc jockey in a bar there because of the color of his skin. Randy Aaron Smith, 42, of Eugene,...
Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools
With less than a week to go before most Portland schools are back in session, the mayor’s office has directed staff to prioritize clearing homeless encampments near schools. Some camps near schools have already been removed, and city-paid workers are prioritizing clearing more along popular walking routes to elementary and middle schools.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
Oaks Park establishes new chaperone policy for skating rink after unruly incidents involving young guests
Oaks Park, the venerable amusement park located in Southeast Portland, has instituted a new chaperone policy for its skating rink. As the park website outlines, as of Aug. 19, patrons age 17 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult 21 or older during the 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday open skate sessions at the park roller rink.
Deputy calls Rep. James Hieb ‘belligerent’ before arrest
A Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy said Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, refused to give him his I.D. and was “belligerent” before his arrest Wednesday at the Clackamas County Fair on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. Hieb drew the attention of deputies after lighting...
Opinion: Reinvest in law enforcement for better policing outcomes
Reese has served as Multnomah County sheriff since 2016. His term ends in December. As a longtime Portlander and veteran public safety professional, I share the deep concerns of many community members about the safety of our city. Gun violence continues at an all-time high, traffic fatalities and overdose deaths are near record levels and livability issues are present in nearly every neighborhood.
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
