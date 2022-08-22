ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

The Oregonian

Sunday Parkways in East Portland disrupted by enraged, gun-wielding driver speeding through route (video)

Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Mennonite Church helps turn decommissioned guns into garden tools

On an idyllic Saturday morning in August, the sound of metal grinding broke the silence that surrounded the church steps in a quiet SE Portland neighborhood. Bethany Rydmark had brought her handgun to be decommissioned, sawed into pieces to make it unusable, at the Portland Mennonite Church where trained volunteers help to make the right cuts. The church is part of a program called Guns to Garden Tools started by RAWtools, an organization in Colorado that forges metal from decommissioned guns into shovels and spades.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools

With less than a week to go before most Portland schools are back in session, the mayor’s office has directed staff to prioritize clearing homeless encampments near schools. Some camps near schools have already been removed, and city-paid workers are prioritizing clearing more along popular walking routes to elementary and middle schools.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Reinvest in law enforcement for better policing outcomes

Reese has served as Multnomah County sheriff since 2016. His term ends in December. As a longtime Portlander and veteran public safety professional, I share the deep concerns of many community members about the safety of our city. Gun violence continues at an all-time high, traffic fatalities and overdose deaths are near record levels and livability issues are present in nearly every neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’

The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
PORTLAND, OR
