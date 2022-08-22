Read full article on original website
Multicultural Expo provides opportunities for students seeking involvement, fun
For over 10 years, the Multicultural Expo has provided students at Ohio University with the opportunity to get involved in multicultural organizations on campus and meet more of their peers. This year, the Multicultural Expo will take place in Baker Center’s Ballroom on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8...
The Pest: How to do the first week of classes right
There’s trash lining Mill Street and the dining halls are packed. This can only mean one thing: it’s the first week of class at Ohio University. Everyone’s heart is racing for this week and it is not uncommon to have the jitters for a 100-person lecture. Heck, it’s not uncommon to have them for a 10-person lab full of people you know. However, at some point, you have to realize that those tingles are probably just a lingering nicotine buzz.
Military-affiliated OU students share why they chose Athens
I grew up as a Navy brat for a significant part of my life — pretty much all of elementary school. Being a “brat” means one or both of your parents were in the service. My dad was a helicopter pilot for the Navy and the best part about being a military brat is that you get to move – a lot.
Longtime Research employee Arocho remembered for hard work, warm spirit
Colleagues remember Thea Arocho as the woman who could fix everything, bring contract and grant talks to completion despite strong wills on opposing sides, and for her relentless good cheer in the Research Division’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) for the past few decades. Arocho, who retired...
Football: Get to know Ohio's linebackers
An essential part of Ohio’s defense in 2021 was its linebackers, and that is no different this season. The linebackers made a good number of Ohio’s stops, and it will be relying on them again this season. Here is a breakdown of Ohio’s linebackers for the 2022 season:...
Skate Jam flips back for its second year this weekend
Kick and push all the way to Skate Jam as the fundraiser returns for its second year this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 12 to 9 p.m. Housed at the Athens Skate Park, behind 701 E. State St. and alongside the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, Skate Jam is a community fundraiser, skate competition, concert venue, vendor and food pop-up, resource fair, open skate session and learning opportunity all in one.
176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty
Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
Weekender Briefs: Enjoy sunrise yoga, clean up the Hocking River
Sunrise Yoga on the Green will take place on the Ping Center lawn at 7 a.m. Join Bobcats Well-being for a peaceful start to the day with a morning sunrise yoga session. A Welcome Weekend Show will occur from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. at The Union, 18 W. Union St. Hosted by ACRN, the show will feature five bands: Plastic Lemonade, Rylee Bapst, Rent Free, Six Flags Guy and Inch.
Paper City Players to perform new rendition of timeless classic
Jane Austen’s beloved novel, "Pride and Prejudice," has undergone many adaptations since its publication in 1813. From zombies to British television series, the tale has undergone some serious modifications. Despite all these different interpretations, one thing remained the same: the message. Overarching themes of love, class struggle and gender...
Eligibility of Ohio House Candidate to be decided by Ohio Secretary of State
Tanya Conrath's request to be included as the Democratic candidate on the general election ballot in November for the 94th District Ohio House of Representatives seat will be approved or denied by the Ohio Secretary of State following a tie vote from the Athens County Board of Elections. Conrath said...
Athens: Explore your own backyard
By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
Broadband internet coming to previously unserved residents in Jackson County
WELLSTON, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – Hundreds of Jackson County households could soon have high-speed internet for the first time thanks to Spectrum’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at the Homestead Country Market in Wellston to celebrate the progress the company has...
New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
Shannon and the Clams cancel upcoming NMF performance after the death of Shannon Shaw’s fiancé
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Haener, 41, died in a car accident last week in Aurora, OR. The musician was staple of the Oakland, CA music scene. He was a drummer for The Dodos, Gris Gris, and his fiancée, Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams. Indie garage...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Students fawn over animals at UPC petting zoo
Friendly, fluffy faces came out to welcome new and returning students Tuesday, and no, it wasn’t Rufus. Rather, South Beach welcomed students to a free petting zoo featuring alpacas, goats, ducks, rabbits and more. The petting zoo, which took place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, featured...
Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants
Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
Two Washington County police departments are getting help from the state to keep officers on the force. Marietta and Beverly Police Departments were a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Governor DeWine chose 16 law enforcement agencies in his third round of the program.
