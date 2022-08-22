ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

The Pest: How to do the first week of classes right

There’s trash lining Mill Street and the dining halls are packed. This can only mean one thing: it’s the first week of class at Ohio University. Everyone’s heart is racing for this week and it is not uncommon to have the jitters for a 100-person lecture. Heck, it’s not uncommon to have them for a 10-person lab full of people you know. However, at some point, you have to realize that those tingles are probably just a lingering nicotine buzz.
thepostathens.com

Military-affiliated OU students share why they chose Athens

I grew up as a Navy brat for a significant part of my life — pretty much all of elementary school. Being a “brat” means one or both of your parents were in the service. My dad was a helicopter pilot for the Navy and the best part about being a military brat is that you get to move – a lot.
ohio.edu

Longtime Research employee Arocho remembered for hard work, warm spirit

Colleagues remember Thea Arocho as the woman who could fix everything, bring contract and grant talks to completion despite strong wills on opposing sides, and for her relentless good cheer in the Research Division’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) for the past few decades. Arocho, who retired...
thepostathens.com

Football: Get to know Ohio's linebackers

An essential part of Ohio’s defense in 2021 was its linebackers, and that is no different this season. The linebackers made a good number of Ohio’s stops, and it will be relying on them again this season. Here is a breakdown of Ohio’s linebackers for the 2022 season:...
thepostathens.com

Skate Jam flips back for its second year this weekend

Kick and push all the way to Skate Jam as the fundraiser returns for its second year this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 12 to 9 p.m. Housed at the Athens Skate Park, behind 701 E. State St. and alongside the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, Skate Jam is a community fundraiser, skate competition, concert venue, vendor and food pop-up, resource fair, open skate session and learning opportunity all in one.
ycitynews.com

176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty

Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
thepostathens.com

Weekender Briefs: Enjoy sunrise yoga, clean up the Hocking River

Sunrise Yoga on the Green will take place on the Ping Center lawn at 7 a.m. Join Bobcats Well-being for a peaceful start to the day with a morning sunrise yoga session. A Welcome Weekend Show will occur from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. at The Union, 18 W. Union St. Hosted by ACRN, the show will feature five bands: Plastic Lemonade, Rylee Bapst, Rent Free, Six Flags Guy and Inch.
thepostathens.com

Paper City Players to perform new rendition of timeless classic

Jane Austen’s beloved novel, "Pride and Prejudice," has undergone many adaptations since its publication in 1813. From zombies to British television series, the tale has undergone some serious modifications. Despite all these different interpretations, one thing remained the same: the message. Overarching themes of love, class struggle and gender...
The Athens NEWS

Athens: Explore your own backyard

By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
madlyodd.com

The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants

Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
thepostathens.com

Students fawn over animals at UPC petting zoo

Friendly, fluffy faces came out to welcome new and returning students Tuesday, and no, it wasn’t Rufus. Rather, South Beach welcomed students to a free petting zoo featuring alpacas, goats, ducks, rabbits and more. The petting zoo, which took place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, featured...
wksu.org

Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants

Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
