Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
Congressional Research Service Issues Insight White Paper on Workplace Leave & Unemployment Insurance for Individuals Affected by Monkeypox
WASHINGTON , Aug. 24 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Insight white paper on the workplace leave and unemployment insurance for individuals affected by monkeypox (No. IN11995) on. Aug. 23, 2022. . The white paper was written by labor policy specialist. Sarah A. Donovan. and income security...
Gaaaap! Latest rivalry in college football pits Aflac Duck against new nemesis, Gap Goat, representing the gap between what health insurance covers and what Americans are able to pay
COLUMBUS, Ga. , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the. 1, is kicking off its marketing campaign for the 2022-2023 college football season to shine a light on the gap between health insurance and medical bills. This season, Aflac is introducing a new character,
Studies from Louisiana State University Further Understanding of Managed Care (Low Rates of Reporting Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status In Studies Published In Top Orthopaedic Journals): Managed Care
2022 AUG 23 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Although there have been calls for the routine reporting of patient demographics associated with health disparities, including race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status (SES), in published research, the extent to which these variables are reported in orthopaedic journals remains unclear. We identified and examined all research articles with human cohorts published in 2019 in the 2 highest-ranked.
Roundstone Distributes $10.5 Million of Savings Back to Its Captive Participants
Cost containment and wellness measures contribute to 10% of unspent captive premium dollars returned to employers in July. /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions, reported a. $10.5 million. pro rata cash distribution in July to business owners across the nation currently participating...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United States Liability Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa+” (Superior) of. Mount Vernon Specialty Insurance Company and Radnor Specialty Insurance Company. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in. Omaha,...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Climate, Reinsurance and Cyber Remain Top Risks for Rated Caribbean Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best-rated Caribbean property/casualty insurers posted an 8% increase in net income in 2021 to more than. , highlighting carriers’ risk management practices, although the region remains highly vulnerable to a number of risks, led by climate risk. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Climate, Reinsurance,...
ELECTROMED, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements include statements that reflect management's good faith beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations and intentions with respect to our future development plans, capital resources and requirements, results of operations, and future business performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements included in this discussion as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" immediately preceding Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview.
Wall Street posts worst data in two months, down 2%, on fears of further Fed hikes
Market fears of a recession and further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve caused Wall Street's biggest drop in two months on Monday. The session, which had opened in the red, closed with a 2% loss, just three days before the traditional meeting of central bank governors in Jackson Hole. Investors are anxiously awaiting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments this…
One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
Uganda's Insurance Premiums Up 18.5 Percent to Shs711.6bn
Insurers in Uganda have recorded an 18.5% growth in gross written premiums for the six-month period ending June.30 to Shs 711.6bn. on Aug.18 indicate that the non-life insurance business generated Shs406.37bn as the life insurance business generated Shs242.7billion. The Health Membership Organisation. and a dedicated health insurer generated Shs21.97bn and...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PolitiFact: Inflation Reduction Act didn't expand free health insurance for most Americans
Austin American-Statesman (TX) Viral Facebook post: The Inflation Reduction Act expanded free health insurance to Americans under 65. spends more on health care than other industrialized countries, so a recent Facebook post touting free insurance for Americans younger than 65 might be welcome news. " $0. health insurance is here!"...
401(k) vs. SEP IRA: These Experts Offer Tips on Which to Choose
If you’re about to start your own business or have recently done so, you’ve likely wondered what retirement plan might be best for you. Is it a 401(k) plan? A SEP IRA? Something else? With the many options available, I asked four financial advisors for their thoughts on the two most popular options, 401(k) plans, and SEP IRAs. Other options (outside the scope…
Casualty Insurance Market Still Has Room to Grow: Emerging Players AmTrust, State Farm, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by AMA with title " Worldwide Casualty Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Casualty Insurance. offers energetic visions to...
Pop-in Care, a Parentis Health Company, Introduces New Pricing to Provide Greater Flexibility and Value for Care of Seniors, Individuals with Disabilities or People Recovering from Surgery
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. & ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- subsidiary company, has introduced a new pricing structure for its licensed in-home care services catering to individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and those recovering from surgeries or other acute illnesses. Pop-in Care continues to maintain its emphasis on short visits, without minimum hourly or weekly time or visitation requirements. The new pricing structure offers discounts to families who want to pre-purchase a number of hours that can be used over the course of one month from date of purchase.
California protects health benefits for young migrants
SACRAMENTO, California, U.S.A.- About 40,000 low-income adults living in the United States illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance in the next year thanks to a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. California already pays health care costs for adults up to age 25 with low incomes, regardless of their immigration status.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ASR Re Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ASR Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
