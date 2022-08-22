ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

InsuranceNewsNet

Congressional Research Service Issues Insight White Paper on Workplace Leave & Unemployment Insurance for Individuals Affected by Monkeypox

WASHINGTON , Aug. 24 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Insight white paper on the workplace leave and unemployment insurance for individuals affected by monkeypox (No. IN11995) on. Aug. 23, 2022. . The white paper was written by labor policy specialist. Sarah A. Donovan. and income security...
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Gaaaap! Latest rivalry in college football pits Aflac Duck against new nemesis, Gap Goat, representing the gap between what health insurance covers and what Americans are able to pay

COLUMBUS, Ga. , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the. 1, is kicking off its marketing campaign for the 2022-2023 college football season to shine a light on the gap between health insurance and medical bills. This season, Aflac is introducing a new character,
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Insurance
InsuranceNewsNet

Studies from Louisiana State University Further Understanding of Managed Care (Low Rates of Reporting Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status In Studies Published In Top Orthopaedic Journals): Managed Care

2022 AUG 23 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Although there have been calls for the routine reporting of patient demographics associated with health disparities, including race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status (SES), in published research, the extent to which these variables are reported in orthopaedic journals remains unclear. We identified and examined all research articles with human cohorts published in 2019 in the 2 highest-ranked.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
InsuranceNewsNet

Roundstone Distributes $10.5 Million of Savings Back to Its Captive Participants

Cost containment and wellness measures contribute to 10% of unspent captive premium dollars returned to employers in July. /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions, reported a. $10.5 million. pro rata cash distribution in July to business owners across the nation currently participating...
LAKEWOOD, OH
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Country
Australia
InsuranceNewsNet

ELECTROMED, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements include statements that reflect management's good faith beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations and intentions with respect to our future development plans, capital resources and requirements, results of operations, and future business performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements included in this discussion as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" immediately preceding Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Uganda's Insurance Premiums Up 18.5 Percent to Shs711.6bn

Insurers in Uganda have recorded an 18.5% growth in gross written premiums for the six-month period ending June.30 to Shs 711.6bn. on Aug.18 indicate that the non-life insurance business generated Shs406.37bn as the life insurance business generated Shs242.7billion. The Health Membership Organisation. and a dedicated health insurer generated Shs21.97bn and...
WORLD
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

401(k) vs. SEP IRA: These Experts Offer Tips on Which to Choose

If you’re about to start your own business or have recently done so, you’ve likely wondered what retirement plan might be best for you. Is it a 401(k) plan? A SEP IRA? Something else? With the many options available, I asked four financial advisors for their thoughts on the two most popular options, 401(k) plans, and SEP IRAs. Other options (outside the scope…
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Pop-in Care, a Parentis Health Company, Introduces New Pricing to Provide Greater Flexibility and Value for Care of Seniors, Individuals with Disabilities or People Recovering from Surgery

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. & ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- subsidiary company, has introduced a new pricing structure for its licensed in-home care services catering to individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and those recovering from surgeries or other acute illnesses. Pop-in Care continues to maintain its emphasis on short visits, without minimum hourly or weekly time or visitation requirements. The new pricing structure offers discounts to families who want to pre-purchase a number of hours that can be used over the course of one month from date of purchase.
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

California protects health benefits for young migrants

SACRAMENTO, California, U.S.A.- About 40,000 low-income adults living in the United States illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance in the next year thanks to a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. California already pays health care costs for adults up to age 25 with low incomes, regardless of their immigration status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ASR Re Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ASR Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
