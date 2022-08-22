ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Daily Herald

XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

‘Pocahontas’ actress arrested in Xenia

XENIA — The actress who lended her voice to Pocahontas in the Disney animated film was arrested in Xenia Aug. 19. Irene Bedard-Wilson, who voiced the titular character in 1995 and for a 1998 follow-up, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East Main Street after Xenia police officers observed two females arguing shortly before 3 p.m, according to a police records.
XENIA, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Xenia, Legacy gets season started

XENIA — As the season gets rolling for volleyball teams, having long rallies is not always an ideal situation to get into with young teams. While always trying to win individual points, it would seem to be a way for coaches to get an idea about player capabilities and decision making on the court.
XENIA, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Colvin upbeat despite season-opening loss

BEAVERCREEK — Even after Friday’s season-opening 40-3 loss, Beavercreek football coach Marcus Colvin could still manage a smile. Was he OK with his team giving up an 84-yard TD run to Xenia on the game’s first play?. Nope. Was Colvin happy his team allowed 512 yards while...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Greene County, OH
Government
County
Greene County, OH
City
Xenia, OH
Xenia, OH
Education
Xenia, OH
Government
Fairborn Daily Herald

Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Kil-Kare Raceway will again attempt to host the Gathering of the Geezers on Sunday. The annual event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 but had to be postponed due to weather. Multiple drag race classes are scheduled as part of the festivities for what...
XENIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy