ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians Option Nolan Jones To Triple-A

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rb49X_0hQ3Nps000

Nolan Jones has been optioned down to Columbus after going through a rough patch.

Nolan Jones was called up back on July 8 and started off on a hot streak. His first Big League hit came in his first game and was an RBI single against the Royals and he even hit his first home run the next day.

Jones ended up finishing the month of July with a .286 batting average and a .482 slugging. He also showed some potential in right field.

However, the month of August has not been as kind to Nolan. He's currently batting .167 and has only been able to put together five hits, three of them coming in one game against Toronto. The most concerning part is that he is starting to strike out at an alarming rate. He's struck out 14 times this month which includes at least one strikeout in every game but one.

Now Jones finds himself being sent back down to Triple-A Columbus. But there may be more to it than just his performance at the plate.

Nolan is at the point in his Big League career where in order to get better, it's going to need to happen at the Major League level. He proved earlier this season that he is able to light up Minor League pitching.

So why send him back down?

Perhaps the organization wants to give him some more reps and practice at a new position before having him play their full-time in the Big League. Could that be at first base?

Shifting him to first certainly does make sense. Will Benson has been up with the team for three weeks now but hasn't been able to get any consistent playing time because of the outfield log jam they have.

The decision on why the Guardians made this move will become clearer soon. But for now, Jones will be able to get consistent playing time and at-bats in Columbus which could help him get back into a groove.

-----

Read More:

Guardians-Sox Called Off Due To Unplayable Field Conditions

Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus

Johnny Cueto's Masterpiece Silences Cleveland Bats

Guardians Farm Report: Valera And Naylor Power Columbus Over Toledo In Win Friday Night

Steven Kwan Deserves To Be Talked About In The Rookie Of The Year Race

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles sending first overall pick Jackson Holliday to Low-A Delmarva to finish first pro season

After dominating in his first stint of professional baseball, first overall draft pick Jackson Holliday is heading to Low-A Delmarva to close his first season in the Orioles’ system. He’ll make his debut with the Shorebirds on Thursday. Holliday, 18, hit .409 with a 1.167 OPS in eight games in the Florida Complex League, which concluded its season Tuesday. The son of seven-time major league ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toronto, OH
Yardbarker

The Guardians Built Their Lead Without Even Playing

The Cleveland Guardians may be starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the AL Central. Their series finale with the Chicago White Sox was postponed due to rain on Sunday and they had the night off on Monday. Meanwhile, both the White Sox and the Minnesota...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Nolan Jones
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Guardians#Minor League#Sports#Rbi#Royals#Major League#The Big League
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Eric Haase batting cleanup for Tigers on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Haase will catch on Tuesday night after Tucker Barnhart was rested versus left-hander Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Haase to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians

CLEVELAND -- No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
Yardbarker

Watch: Twins turn 2nd triple play of the season vs. Rangers

The inning began when Gray allowed a single to Marcus Semien and walked Corey Seager. With two men on, Nathaniel Lowe hit a line drive to Miranda who made a leaping catch for the first out. Miranda beat Seager back to the bag for second out before throwing Carlos Correa...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
613
Followers
401
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy