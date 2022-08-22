Read full article on original website
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
Golf.com
2022 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch the FedEx Cup finale on TV
The 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club begins this week, and extensive coverage of the FedEx Cup finale will be available on TV for fans watching from home. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Tour Championship on TV. Where to watch Tour Championship on...
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?
The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
BBC
Rory McIlroy says players considering LIV switch must be 'completely informed'
Rory McIlroy says golfers considering leaving the PGA Tour in order to join LIV Golf must be "completely informed" over what they are leaving behind. The Tour announced on Wednesday that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of the breakaway league. There has been continued...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'
Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship
It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What do you do if someone runs over your ball in a golf cart?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a junior event, one of my competitors hit his tee shot in the rough, where an unsuspecting grandmother/spectator ran over it with her golf cart, causing the ball to be severely embedded. We elected to give him a free drop, concluding that the embedded ball rule applied. Afterward, though, we wondered if we should have proceeded using the outside agency rule instead. Did we apply the right rule? —Ryan O’Rourke, West Bloomfield, Mich.
GolfWRX
14-year-old girl makes two Aces in one round during club championship
This happens when a PGA Tour player makes a hole-in-one:. Imagine what might occur, then, if you score a hole-in-one at 14 years of age. Nothing that unusual to be honest these days, but try getting two aces in one round. On Tuesday, Calgary City News reported on Adele Sanford...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
Yardbarker
Greg Norman takes jab at PGA Tour commissioner with meme
PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that. Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.
Golf Digest
Why the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program just became more important—and more lucrative—moving forward
In sum and dollar signs and significance, the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is expanding. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a number of enhancements to the tour and its schedule during a Wednesday press conference at the season-finale Tour Championship in Atlanta, changes made to incentivize the game’s top talent to remain on the PGA Tour rather than defect to LIV Golf. One of the conduits to accomplish that will be through the PIP initiative, which was created last year to financially reward the most popular players.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, will also not play in Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship because of two herniated discs in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday on Zalatoris' behalf. The statement also revealed that he will not be able to play for the United States in next month's Presidents Cup. The news comes as a...
ESPN
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA
Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
Golf Digest
Sam Bennett reveals staggering weight loss from U.S. Am week and delivers a message to the haters
Sam Bennett became the talk of Golf Twitter this past weekend at the U.S. Amateur, where he defeated Georgia Southern's Ben Carr 1 up in the final match at Ridgewood Country Club. Unfortunately, the discussion had little to do with his impressive play and much more to do with his deliberate pre-shot routine.
