Detroit News
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
Detroit News
Grand Traverse County lawmaker's election bid runs afoul of state law
A northern Michigan Republican lawmaker seeking to represent a new House district after he was drawn into another district with his colleague ran afoul of state election law while filing to run for a second term. Michigan election law requires that a candidate for the state House or Senate is...
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Detroit News
Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel
A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
Detroit News
Nolan Out Loud: Let Dixon have Hernandez
Tudor Dixon should have the running mate she wants. She picked former state Rep. Shane Alexander of Port Huron, who has the politics and policy experience Dixon lacks. It's a great choice. He's a well-respected conservative. Yet some Republicans felt him not Trumpy enough and threatened a challenge at this weekend's convention.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Detroit News
Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Detroit News
State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan
State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
Detroit News
In the corn belt, some plants are so dry they're not producing ears
It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. The stalks, which should be about 8 feet tall by this time of year, are withered, browning and short — some are only standing at about 5 feet. Crop scouts set out this week to analyze yields, and in some isolated patches, they actually had trouble finding enough corn ears to measure.
Detroit News
Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case
A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Detroit News
Oxford High student confronts trauma as start of school looms
Oxford — Mason Bourgeau was sitting in classroom 216 at Oxford High School listening to an Algebra 2 lesson in February when his teacher walked over to the open door and shut it. Suddenly, Mason's mind was back to Nov. 30, the day a substitute teacher slammed the same...
Detroit News
Change to MEDC plan for Hudson's site gives greater chance at full incentives
The governing body of the quasi-governmental Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday approved amendments to its agreement supporting the redevelopment of the Hudson's site in Detroit and other projects from Rocket Mortgage founder Dan Gilbert's real estate firm. The amendments don't increase the nearly $308 million maximum amount of income...
Detroit News
Delivery of pipe to repair water main break delayed, water authority says
A pipe needed to finish repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities will arrive later than expected, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Tuesday. The authority said in a statement that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered...
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
Detroit News
Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Oakland Activities Association
WEST BLOOMFIELD (10-2, 5-0) West Bloomfield won the Red last season, but lost its two games to Rochester Adams, the White division champs, 35-17 in the season opener, then 14-13 to end its season in a Division 1 regional final. Second-year coach Tyrice Grice returns several Division 1 players, including Michigan-bound tackle Amir Herring, who will be among four starters back on the O-line, opening holes for Kenneth Jones (Grand Valley) while allowing junior quarterback Reqez Nance time to work with receivers Semaj Morgan (Michigan) and tight end Andre Hill. Junior lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, a Notre Dame commit, and Western Michigan-bound defensive back Lorenzo Williams lead the defense.
