Las Cruces Visitor Center seeks artist for new mural
Visit Las Cruces is excited to announce an open call for artists and artist groups to submit proposals for the design and installation of a permanent exterior mural for the Las Cruces Visitor Center. “This mural will allow the public to engage with art while creating opportunities that promote our...
64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete
EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
Hopefully, El Paso Skaters Don’t Deal with This Kind of Insanity
Luckily, skaters in the borderland haven't had any trouble doing what they love. If you have seen skaters riding on their skateboards then you know how much hard they work to land a trick. When you're driving around El Paso you will notice skaters riding at different places excluding skate...
El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown
There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
Years of struggle pays off for one local El Paso food truck on the road to opening a restaurant
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso Restaurant is about to celebrate a grand opening, one that seemed unlikely just four years ago. The owner started selling food out of the back of his car. After years of struggle, El Chucoviché Mariscos is turning a new page on its business.
New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders
Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’
We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
La Casa, Burrell medical school to host free health fair in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Casa Inc. and the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a free community health fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Young Park. The event is open to everyone and will provide free health information and health services, including blood pressure, blood glucose, body […]
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
El Paso Symphony Orchestra performs “The Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony”
Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra performs The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Plaza Theatre on Friday, February 24, 2023. Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts...
Elvis & Elton John Tribute Shows Making Tour Stops In El Paso
El Paso fans get ready for a couple of shows featuring longtime favorite artists when both Elvis and Elton John tribute shows head to the Sun City this fall. El Paso's concert lineup is shaping nicely, with two new shows adding to the year's event roster. Fan favorites Elvis Presley,...
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
El Paso native is producer of hit Netflix movie “Day Shift” with Jamie Foxx
EL PASO, Texas - Yvette Yates Redick is one of those people who could be called a Hollywood hyphenate. In her case, it's native El Pasoan-producer-actor-new mom. She talked about her time in the Sun City and her career on ABC-7 at 4. Redick and her husband Shaun are part...
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
El Paso County to open animal welfare clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department says they are developing a low-cost pet wellness clinic to be housed in an 8,800 square foot, donated portable building previously used as a Veterans Affairs Medical facility. The department says the facility will be used to offer low-cost spaying and neutering, microchipping, […]
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts. School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto. Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso pest control company out spraying for mosquitos
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With this past weekend being one of the wettest we have seen so far this monsoon season, Local Pest Managers suggests getting your home sprayed for mosquitos. El Paso has also reported its first case of west nile, leading more El Pasoans to want to get their homes sprayed. According […]
