ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesilla, NM

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Visitor Center seeks artist for new mural

Visit Las Cruces is excited to announce an open call for artists and artist groups to submit proposals for the design and installation of a permanent exterior mural for the Las Cruces Visitor Center. “This mural will allow the public to engage with art while creating opportunities that promote our...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete

EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown

There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
93.1 KISS FM

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders

Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Fountain Theatre#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
KTSM

El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County to open animal welfare clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department says they are developing a low-cost pet wellness clinic to be housed in an 8,800 square foot, donated portable building previously used as a Veterans Affairs Medical facility. The department says the facility will be used to offer low-cost spaying and neutering, microchipping, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts.  School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto.  Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso pest control company out spraying for mosquitos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With this past weekend being one of the wettest we have seen so far this monsoon season, Local Pest Managers suggests getting your home sprayed for mosquitos. El Paso has also reported its first case of west nile, leading more El Pasoans to want to get their homes sprayed. According […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy