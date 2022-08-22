Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Jokes He Caught Preseason-Ending COVID Case From Snake

Dylan Buell/Getty

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to play the preseason’s remaining two games, his team said Sunday. The 33-year-old defensive end responded to the announcement with a joke, deadpanning over Twitter, “I think the snake brought it in the house…” It was a seeming reference to Watt’s social media activity last week, including a tweeted cry for help in handling “a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom.” The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native later provided a video update , explaining that he’d called a professional for help. The expert had identified the animal as a “completely harmless” long-nosed snake and carried it out of Watt’s house with his bare hands, the athlete said. “I don’t know a lot about snakes, don’t know how to handle snakes, not a big fan of snakes,” Watt said in the video, later adding, “If you ever want to feel like a wimp, that’s the way to do it.”

Read it at Bleacher Report