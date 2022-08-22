ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Jokes He Caught Preseason-Ending COVID Case From Snake

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWfIW_0hQ3NRsg00
Dylan Buell/Getty

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to play the preseason’s remaining two games, his team said Sunday. The 33-year-old defensive end responded to the announcement with a joke, deadpanning over Twitter, “I think the snake brought it in the house…” It was a seeming reference to Watt’s social media activity last week, including a tweeted cry for help in handling “a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom.” The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native later provided a video update , explaining that he’d called a professional for help. The expert had identified the animal as a “completely harmless” long-nosed snake and carried it out of Watt’s house with his bare hands, the athlete said. “I don’t know a lot about snakes, don’t know how to handle snakes, not a big fan of snakes,” Watt said in the video, later adding, “If you ever want to feel like a wimp, that’s the way to do it.”

Read it at Bleacher Report

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN 960 San Angelo

You Simply CANNOT Stop the Growing Patrick Mahomes Empire

Patrick Mahomes was an above-average quarterback at Texas Tech. He led one of the most dynamic offenses to ever come through Lubbock in 2015, scoring 45 points per game with DeAndre Washington and Jakeem Grant as the supporting cast. Mahomes parlayed his stats and potential into a top 10 NFL Draft pick before sitting out his rookie year behind an experienced quarterback in Alex Smith.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Covid#American Football#Bleacher Report
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
The Spun

Broncos Claimed Former Nebraska Running Back Monday

The Denver Broncos added to their running back depth on Monday, claiming Devine Ozigbo off waivers. Ozigbo, 25, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He spent parts of last season with the Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. With Denver, Ozigbo will likely compete with Mike...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday

After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy