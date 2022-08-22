ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood warning issued for Baltimore, Howard Counties

BALTIMORE -- Rain in place overnight will continue Monday morning and into the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high of around 83. We might see scattered storms through the morning and afternoon.

An Areal Flood Warning is in place in Baltimore and Harford County until 3:30 p.m.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

That storm system will move east of the area Tuesday, causing rain chances to decrease.

Expect more sunshine starting Tuesday through late in the week with temperatures at or above average in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Expect slight afternoon storm chances on Tuesday; otherwise, it will be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Late-in-the-day storm chances return toward the end of the week, leading into the weekend. At that time, there will be high temperatures in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQmSn_0hQ3NIBN00

