Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX
MURRAY, KY -- Murray State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Tuesday night as they hosted a community event aimed at growing women's athletics. The event, which was ran by Murray State female student-athletes as well has women coaches, hosted young girls and even boys as they participated in games and other activities.
wpsdlocal6.com
8/23 Performance of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as having the best overall performance from the first week of the high school football season. James threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over McCracken County. Check back next weekend to vote for the next Gridiron...
wpsdlocal6.com
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dorena Hickman Ferry Open
PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
wkms.org
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
wkdzradio.com
Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
KFVS12
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky
Vashawn Jones and Mitzie Seger share what's new for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School
Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county. Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire then explained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Local college students react to student loan forgiveness plan
MARTIN, TN — Big changes are coming for millions of Americans with federal student loans. Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced his administration is canceling up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. If you are within that income range and...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Legion Legacy Run stops in Mayfield to honor veterans and tornado victims
MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run. They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew builds new home for Dresden, Tennessee, tornado survivor
DRESDEN, TN — When people are down on their luck, there's a helping hand at the ready. That's something we saw — and continue to see — as recovery efforts continue after the December tornado outbreak. One Dresden woman received a surprise of a lifetime after she...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair draws more than 350 job seekers, more than 100 employers participated
PADUCAH — More than 100 employers participated in Tuesday's West Kentucky Regional Job Fair in Paducah. Job seekers took advantage of the opportunities by meeting with company leaders and recruiters. The fair was held amid an economic trend that has been dubbed the "great resignation." The U.S. Bureau of...
KFVS12
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
Comments / 0