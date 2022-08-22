ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

MURRAY, KY -- Murray State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Tuesday night as they hosted a community event aimed at growing women's athletics. The event, which was ran by Murray State female student-athletes as well has women coaches, hosted young girls and even boys as they participated in games and other activities.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/23 Performance of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as having the best overall performance from the first week of the high school football season. James threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over McCracken County. Check back next weekend to vote for the next Gridiron...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president

PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
GREENFIELD, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena Hickman Ferry Open

PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
PADUCAH, KY
wkms.org

About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse

More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 22, 2022

Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
wkdzradio.com

Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region

Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county. Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire then explained...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local college students react to student loan forgiveness plan

MARTIN, TN — Big changes are coming for millions of Americans with federal student loans. Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced his administration is canceling up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. If you are within that income range and...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run stops in Mayfield to honor veterans and tornado victims

MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run. They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
whopam.com

Two injured in Princeton collision

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

