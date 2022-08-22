NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Aidan Hutchinson Worth a Bet as the Favorite?
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, which means futures markets around the league are starting to take shape. As for the Defensive Rookie of the Year market, it may be surprising to some that Travon Walker, No. 1 overall draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars , isn’t the betting favorite to win the award. That label belongs to Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
So, with Week 1 less than a month away, let’s check out the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds and try to target some valuable bets.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
|Player
|Odds
|Aidan Hutchinson
|+500
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|+550
|Travon Walker
|+800
|Kyle Hamilton
|+800
|Quay Walker
|+1000
|Ahmad Gardner
|+1000
|Jermaine Johnson II
|+1200
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|+1200
|Nakobe Dean
|+1200
|Jordan Davis
|+1400
|Devin Lloyd
|+1500
|Trent McDuffie
|+1600
|George Karlaftis
|+1600
|Kaiir Elam
|+2000
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|+2500
|Devonte Wyatt
|+2500
|Drake Jackson
|+3000
|Kyler Gordon
|+3000
|Daxton Hill
|+3500
|Lewis Cine
|+3500
|Sam Williams
|+3500
|Jalen Pitre
|+4000
|Roger McCreary
|+4,000
|Leo Chenal
|+4000
|Boye Mafe
|+5000
|Arnold Ebiketie
|+5000
|Jaquan Brisker
|+5000
|Brian Asamoah
|+5000
|Chad Muma
|+5000
|Christian Harris
|+5000
|Nik Bonitto
|+5000
|Troy Anderson
|+5000
|DeMarvin Leal
|+6500
|Logan Hall
|+6500
|Travis Jones
|+6500
|Cameron Thomas
|+6500
|Brandon Smith
|+8000
|Myjai Sanders
|+8000
|Kingsley Enagbare
|+8000
Defensive Rookie of the Year bets to make
George Karlaftis +1600
Pass-rushers have won four of the last six Defensive ROY awards, including three straight. It’s just easier to rack up stats and make an instant impact, so I’m going to target edges with my bets in this market.
For starters, let’s go with George Karlaftis at 16/1 odds. The first-round DE was a stat-stuffer at Purdue last season with 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. He should be able to make an immediate impact for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his price is a bit juicier than the big-name favorites.
Arnold Ebiketie +5000
Let’s stick with the DE theme, but let’s dive deeper down the odds board to find some real value. Enter Arnold Ebiketie.
Ebiketie broke out at Penn State last season with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He’s an expert at getting to the quarterback, and the Atlanta Falcons are going to give him plenty of snaps this year as a tanking franchise. At 50/1, give me the guy who could finish the year with double-digit sacks and a few forced fumbles.
All betting odds courtesy of Covers as of 8/21.
Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .
How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
RELATED: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Steelers QB Kenny Pickett a Smart Bet?
The post NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Aidan Hutchinson Worth a Bet as the Favorite? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .
Comments / 0