NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Aidan Hutchinson Worth a Bet as the Favorite?

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, which means futures markets around the league are starting to take shape. As for the Defensive Rookie of the Year market, it may be surprising to some that Travon Walker, No. 1 overall draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars , isn’t the betting favorite to win the award. That label belongs to Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

So, with Week 1 less than a month away, let’s check out the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds and try to target some valuable bets.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

Player Odds Aidan Hutchinson +500 Kayvon Thibodeaux +550 Travon Walker +800 Kyle Hamilton +800 Quay Walker +1000 Ahmad Gardner +1000 Jermaine Johnson II +1200 Derek Stingley Jr. +1200 Nakobe Dean +1200 Jordan Davis +1400 Devin Lloyd +1500 Trent McDuffie +1600 George Karlaftis +1600 Kaiir Elam +2000 Andrew Booth Jr. +2500 Devonte Wyatt +2500 Drake Jackson +3000 Kyler Gordon +3000 Daxton Hill +3500 Lewis Cine +3500 Sam Williams +3500 Jalen Pitre +4000 Roger McCreary +4,000 Leo Chenal +4000 Boye Mafe +5000 Arnold Ebiketie +5000 Jaquan Brisker +5000 Brian Asamoah +5000 Chad Muma +5000 Christian Harris +5000 Nik Bonitto +5000 Troy Anderson +5000 DeMarvin Leal +6500 Logan Hall +6500 Travis Jones +6500 Cameron Thomas +6500 Brandon Smith +8000 Myjai Sanders +8000 Kingsley Enagbare +8000

Defensive Rookie of the Year bets to make

Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions celebrates a tackle during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons | Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty Images

George Karlaftis +1600

Pass-rushers have won four of the last six Defensive ROY awards, including three straight. It’s just easier to rack up stats and make an instant impact, so I’m going to target edges with my bets in this market.

For starters, let’s go with George Karlaftis at 16/1 odds. The first-round DE was a stat-stuffer at Purdue last season with 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. He should be able to make an immediate impact for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his price is a bit juicier than the big-name favorites.

Arnold Ebiketie +5000

Let’s stick with the DE theme, but let’s dive deeper down the odds board to find some real value. Enter Arnold Ebiketie.

Ebiketie broke out at Penn State last season with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He’s an expert at getting to the quarterback, and the Atlanta Falcons are going to give him plenty of snaps this year as a tanking franchise. At 50/1, give me the guy who could finish the year with double-digit sacks and a few forced fumbles.

All betting odds courtesy of Covers as of 8/21.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

