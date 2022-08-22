ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Aidan Hutchinson Worth a Bet as the Favorite?

By Jack Dougherty
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, which means futures markets around the league are starting to take shape. As for the Defensive Rookie of the Year market, it may be surprising to some that Travon Walker, No. 1 overall draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars , isn’t the betting favorite to win the award. That label belongs to Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

So, with Week 1 less than a month away, let’s check out the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds and try to target some valuable bets.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

Player Odds
Aidan Hutchinson +500
Kayvon Thibodeaux +550
Travon Walker +800
Kyle Hamilton +800
Quay Walker +1000
Ahmad Gardner +1000
Jermaine Johnson II +1200
Derek Stingley Jr. +1200
Nakobe Dean +1200
Jordan Davis +1400
Devin Lloyd +1500
Trent McDuffie +1600
George Karlaftis +1600
Kaiir Elam +2000
Andrew Booth Jr. +2500
Devonte Wyatt +2500
Drake Jackson +3000
Kyler Gordon +3000
Daxton Hill +3500
Lewis Cine +3500
Sam Williams +3500
Jalen Pitre +4000
Roger McCreary +4,000
Leo Chenal +4000
Boye Mafe +5000
Arnold Ebiketie +5000
Jaquan Brisker +5000
Brian Asamoah +5000
Chad Muma +5000
Christian Harris +5000
Nik Bonitto +5000
Troy Anderson +5000
DeMarvin Leal +6500
Logan Hall +6500
Travis Jones +6500
Cameron Thomas +6500
Brandon Smith +8000
Myjai Sanders +8000
Kingsley Enagbare +8000

Defensive Rookie of the Year bets to make

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3tyC_0hQ3N7Yd00
Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions celebrates a tackle during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons | Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty Images

George Karlaftis +1600

Pass-rushers have won four of the last six Defensive ROY awards, including three straight. It’s just easier to rack up stats and make an instant impact, so I’m going to target edges with my bets in this market.

For starters, let’s go with George Karlaftis at 16/1 odds. The first-round DE was a stat-stuffer at Purdue last season with 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. He should be able to make an immediate impact for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his price is a bit juicier than the big-name favorites.

Arnold Ebiketie +5000

Let’s stick with the DE theme, but let’s dive deeper down the odds board to find some real value. Enter Arnold Ebiketie.

Ebiketie broke out at Penn State last season with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He’s an expert at getting to the quarterback, and the Atlanta Falcons are going to give him plenty of snaps this year as a tanking franchise. At 50/1, give me the guy who could finish the year with double-digit sacks and a few forced fumbles.

All betting odds courtesy of Covers as of 8/21.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

RELATED: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Steelers QB Kenny Pickett a Smart Bet?

The post NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Picks: Is Aidan Hutchinson Worth a Bet as the Favorite? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

