Read full article on original website
Related
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
New clue emerges in case of missing family who vanished on camping trip after last sighting in Walmart
A SHOCKING clue has emerged in the case of the missing family who vanished after they were last seen in Walmart. A Facebook comment may indicate that the family, missing for over a month now, may have planned their absence. Ron Sidebotham's daughter Jill, 28, and Lydia, 2, is pictured...
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Having His Paw Kissed Reminds Us Why We Love Cats
It's not always easy to give your cat affection. Sometimes they just aren't interested in feeling the love. Just like one cat on TikTok, who seemed positively perplexed when his mama gave him a little kiss on the paw. The little guy was so confused and people online are cracking up over his hilarious response.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic
It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
Rabid Fox Attack On Upstate New York Woman Caught On Video
Surveillance footage shows the animal repeatedly biting and lunging in the vicious attack outside an Ithaca home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist
As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
dailyphew.com
This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat
Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why
As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
dailyphew.com
Meet Meepo, The Crazy Cat Who Loves Taking Showers
We adopted Meepo when he was two months old. The boy is a British Longhair cat with a typical long coat of fur, so it’s a real mission for us to keep this fluff cotton ball clean, especially when we are living in a place with hot and humid climate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family as a Timid Stray but Starts to Learn to Be Brave with Help of Their Cat
A kitten came to a family as a timid stray and started to learn to be brave with the help of their cat. Two kittens arrived at Salty Animal Rescue in Ontario, Canada in need of a lot of TLC. Salt (cream) and Pepper (tabby) were paired up at the Hamilton Animal Services as both of them were deemed under-socialized.
pethelpful.com
Moment Lost Cat Realizes He's Finally Back Home Again Is a Sight to Behold
Animal lovers live in constant fear that our pets will run away and won't be able to find their way home. Pets that don't usually spend a lot of time outside of their home run the risk of getting injured when outside unsupervised. When scary moments like these occur, we hope and pray that our fur babies will make it home okay. One family experienced the joy of holding a pet they had lost and shared the moment in a TikTok video.
pethelpful.com
Dog Makes Friends With Cat Sitting in Store Window and People Can't Get Enough
If you're a dog owner, you've probably fallen into a routine of walking the same daily route with your four-legged bestie. And they've most likely gotten used to it too. But every once in a while, it's nice to change it up and see what else is around the neighborhood. Who knows, you might be pleasantly surprised, see something unique or maybe you'll meet someone new.
Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral
A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
dailyphew.com
Three Huskies And A Cat Are Best Friends, Now They Are Inseparable
A little over six months ago, nobody was certain if Rosie the kitten would live. However, thanks to Lilo the Husky, Rosie made a spectacular recovery and is now a happy member of the family. “We are three sisters who live in California and have been in love with animals...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0