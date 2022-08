Two years after the nine-player Mike Clevinger trade, the Cleveland Guardians shut the Padres out in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-0, completing a two-game sweep. The Padres are now 8-12 since acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader. The Guardians have 12-2 and taken control of the American League Central.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO