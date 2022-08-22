Read full article on original website
CNBC
Japan's Nikkei leads losses as Asia markets drop after Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. He warned that rising interest rates will cause "some pain" to the U.S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist "for some time." The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2.58%...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants had their worst quarterly growth on record, thanks to Beijing's zero-Covid policy
Chinese technology giants are coming off the back of their worst quarter of growth in history as a big slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, stoked by Beijing's strict Covid policy, took its toll. In the second quarter of the year, e-commerce firm Alibaba posted its first ever flat year-on-year...
CNBC
Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July
The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
CNBC
Ron Insana: Inventory gluts offer evidence that the Fed’s push to quash inflation is working
I've come up with a new name for Federal Reserve policy to counter the growing belief that inflation may be here to stay. I call it, "No gluts. No glory." The Fed has been raising rates to cool the economy and drive down demand to meet pandemic and war-constrained supplies.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
CNBC
U.S. Treasury yields are higher after Powell speech
Treasury yields were higher Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech on the central bank's tightening path. The 10-year Treasury yield traded at 3.032%, up less than 1 basis point. The 2-year rate rose less than 1 basis point to 3.382%. Treasurys. "While higher interest rates, slower...
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
CNBC
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
In recent years U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China. Beijing claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government. Pelosi's Taiwan trip in early August infuriated China which saw it...
State pensioners could be left with just over £10 a day after energy price cap hike
Pensioners in the country relying on state payment may be left with a little over £10 to spend in a day on food, transport, medicines, and other living costs from next April in the wake of rising cost of energy, according to reports.A Sky News analysis found the full state pension is likely to spike to £10,600 from April 2023, provided inflation is fixed at 10.1 per cent next month when the pension rates are fixed for 2023-24.However, the usual costs of energy bills will touch £6,616 in April, according to a prediction by consultancy group Cornwall Insight.This will...
CNBC
Climate change could bring back wind as the future power source for ocean cargo ships
International trade is still heavily reliant on oceangoing vessels and the noxious bunker fuel that feeds most ships' massive diesel engines. To this point, critics say the shipping industry has made only lackluster efforts to go green, but there is a new push to cut back on carbon-emitting fuels and shift to things like liquid hydrogen or ammonia, and many cutting-edge designs using the oldest power source: wind.
CNBC
Record heat bears down on China's hazmat-wearing Covid health workers
It's been a summer that has seen heat records jump across the globe. China's health workers have been particularly impacted, enduring relentless heat waves wrapped head-to-toe in protective gear as they continue to test the mass populace for Covid-19, amidst a seemingly never-ending series of outbreaks. Wearing hazmat suits known...
CNBC
Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel says the Fed needs to hike rates only by another 100 basis points
"I think we only need 100 basis points more," Wharton business school professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "The market thinks it's going to be a little more — 125, 130 basis points more. My feeling is we won't need that much because of what I see as a slowdown."
CNBC
Powell warns of 'some pain' ahead as the Fed fights to bring down inflation
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday pledged that the central bank will "use our tools forcefully" to attack inflation that is still running near its highest level in more than 40 years. In his annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, policy speech, Powell added that higher interest rates likely will persist "for...
CNBC
Majority of the pain is gone in terms of what the Fed's going to do, says Momentum's Boomer
Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss Fed Chair Jay Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning at Jackson Hole. Where do the markets go next?
CNBC
Beyond student loan forgiveness, here's what the government can do to keep the rising household debt in check
On Aug. 24, President Biden announced the cancellation of $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers. Student loans account for less than 10% of household debt in America, which reached $16.15 trillion during the second quarter of 2022. Policy plays a vital role in keeping rising household debt...
CNBC
Ether sinks to $1,500, SEC delays bitcoin ETF, and BitGo CEO on crypto education: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe discusses the halted acquisition by Galaxy Digital, the state of crypto markets and more.
CNBC
Russia divestment promises by U.S. states go largely unfulfilled
Earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia. Few states followed through. Six months into a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced over 12 million more, most of the pledges to drop Russian investments have gone unfulfilled.
CNBC
Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over Covid vaccine
Moderna alleges Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech copied technology that was developed years before the pandemic. Early in the pandemic, Moderna said it would not enforce its Covid-19 patents. In March this year, Moderna said it expected companies to respect its intellectual property rights. Patent litigation is not uncommon...
CNBC
The rent crisis on Main Street just took a turn for the worse
Recent inflation data shows that rental prices across the U.S. are finally easing, but on Main Street it's a different story, with small business owners increasingly unable to make full rent payments, according to a survey from Alignable. Small businesses are caught in an inflation compounding effect, with prices for...
CNBC
Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak live at Jackson Hole
[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a speech at the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday at 10.a.m. ET. Market...
