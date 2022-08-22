ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July

The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields are higher after Powell speech

Treasury yields were higher Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech on the central bank's tightening path. The 10-year Treasury yield traded at 3.032%, up less than 1 basis point. The 2-year rate rose less than 1 basis point to 3.382%. Treasurys. "While higher interest rates, slower...
CNBC

U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit

In recent years U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China. Beijing claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government. Pelosi's Taiwan trip in early August infuriated China which saw it...
The Independent

State pensioners could be left with just over £10 a day after energy price cap hike

Pensioners in the country relying on state payment may be left with a little over £10 to spend in a day on food, transport, medicines, and other living costs from next April in the wake of rising cost of energy, according to reports.A Sky News analysis found the full state pension is likely to spike to £10,600 from April 2023, provided inflation is fixed at 10.1 per cent next month when the pension rates are fixed for 2023-24.However, the usual costs of energy bills will touch £6,616 in April, according to a prediction by consultancy group Cornwall Insight.This will...
CNBC

Climate change could bring back wind as the future power source for ocean cargo ships

International trade is still heavily reliant on oceangoing vessels and the noxious bunker fuel that feeds most ships' massive diesel engines. To this point, critics say the shipping industry has made only lackluster efforts to go green, but there is a new push to cut back on carbon-emitting fuels and shift to things like liquid hydrogen or ammonia, and many cutting-edge designs using the oldest power source: wind.
CNBC

Record heat bears down on China's hazmat-wearing Covid health workers

It's been a summer that has seen heat records jump across the globe. China's health workers have been particularly impacted, enduring relentless heat waves wrapped head-to-toe in protective gear as they continue to test the mass populace for Covid-19, amidst a seemingly never-ending series of outbreaks. Wearing hazmat suits known...
CNBC

Ether sinks to $1,500, SEC delays bitcoin ETF, and BitGo CEO on crypto education: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe discusses the halted acquisition by Galaxy Digital, the state of crypto markets and more.
CNBC

Russia divestment promises by U.S. states go largely unfulfilled

Earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia. Few states followed through. Six months into a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced over 12 million more, most of the pledges to drop Russian investments have gone unfulfilled.
CNBC

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Moderna alleges Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech copied technology that was developed years before the pandemic. Early in the pandemic, Moderna said it would not enforce its Covid-19 patents. In March this year, Moderna said it expected companies to respect its intellectual property rights. Patent litigation is not uncommon...
CNBC

The rent crisis on Main Street just took a turn for the worse

Recent inflation data shows that rental prices across the U.S. are finally easing, but on Main Street it's a different story, with small business owners increasingly unable to make full rent payments, according to a survey from Alignable. Small businesses are caught in an inflation compounding effect, with prices for...
