Pensioners in the country relying on state payment may be left with a little over £10 to spend in a day on food, transport, medicines, and other living costs from next April in the wake of rising cost of energy, according to reports.A Sky News analysis found the full state pension is likely to spike to £10,600 from April 2023, provided inflation is fixed at 10.1 per cent next month when the pension rates are fixed for 2023-24.However, the usual costs of energy bills will touch £6,616 in April, according to a prediction by consultancy group Cornwall Insight.This will...

BUSINESS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO