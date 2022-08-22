ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

UPDATE: AMBER Alert issued for Thomas County child canceled

By Channing Frampton
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzGuX_0hQ3KnF900

UPDATE: Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the AMBER Alert that was issued Sunday evening has been canceled. The child has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for 2-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller. G.B.I. says the child is believed to be traveling in a gray Toyota Camry. The car has a Florida tag: DFF2048. G.B.I. said the car was last seen on Countyline Road with the suspected abductor, 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne.

According to the flyer on https://www.missingkids.org/ , the child was abducted Sunday from the Thomasville area. The child is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

If you see them or know where they are, call 911 or Thomas County Dispatch at 229-226-2101.

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Police looking for missing juvenile, possibly in danger

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th. Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and brown eyes. Her family believed she ran away at first, but officers say they recently received information that she’s in the Tallahassee area and potentially in serious danger.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WALB 10

1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomas County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Thomasville, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Thomas County, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect connected to August homicide found with reported self-inflicted injury

On August 24, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Whitney Ave to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. According to a media release from the Albany Police Department, 28-year-old Shaquielle Clay is connected to a homicide that occurred in the 300 Block of W. Mercer Avenue on August 15 of this year.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics arrested by Valdosta Police

A Valdosta man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found narcotics and a handgun on his person. Shortly after 7: 30 p.m., on August 23, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. Authorities were...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed

The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police make arrest in domestic violence case

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident. Nathaniel Williamson was arrested Monday by the Albany Police Department. According to a media release from APD, on August 22, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Avalon Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. It was...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Albany Herald

Albany police arrest motor vehicle theft suspects

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to multiple entering auto theft calls in the 1200 block of Moultrie Road (Oak Grove Estates) and 262 Cordele Road (Walmart) during a shoplifting incident. After looking at surveillance video from Walmart, three male suspects were seen using stolen credit cards to...
wfxl.com

Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman

One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy