Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 4” game were:

3-6-6-9

(three, six, six, nine)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

