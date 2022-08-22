ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Ukrainian Festival wraps with ‘record-breaking’ attendance

By Isabel Garcia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrLcm_0hQ3J6X400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual St. Josaphats Ukrainian Festival wrapped up Sunday night in what organizers say was a record-breaking year.

One Bishop, originally from Ukraine, led the traditional Sunday prayer service and took time to honor those in and from the country navigating life during wartime.

“Prayer is very important for us Sunday morning. We begin each Sunday morning with prayer, giving thanks to God for what we have and for the needs in our life, and especially these days, these past six months we were praying in a special way for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” said Bishop Paul Chomnycky of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford (CT).

Roc Maidan and Flower City Union team up to raise funds for Ukraine

The annual St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Festival concluded its four-day celebrations after a three-year pause during the pandemic.

The church is within the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford Diocese, where Bishop Paul Chomnycky practices. He explains how Rochesterians have made a difference to support the country since Russia’s invasion more than 6 months ago.

“They’ve really answered the call for help by providing humanitarian aid and also monetary aid to help especially all of those millions of internally displaced people in Ukraine and those that, because of war, have had to flee the country,” he said.

Festival organizers tell News 8 that this year’s event was a record-breaking one, with more than 50,000 attendees over the four-day run.

“Feels amazing! Just the people coming out, it was a wonderful thing to see everybody come out to support, celebrate, have fun. Like I said, the record turnouts were amazing!” said Festival Chairman Andrew Hanushevsky.

The meaning behind the festival is to share the Ukrainian experience with the Greater Rochester Community, often through a variety of senses.

“It’s a way for us to showcase the Ukrainian culture, the Ukrainian traditions, dancing, food, festivities, arts and crafts,” Hanushevsky added.

Along with traditional ways of supporting Ukraine, Bishop Chomnycky is encouraging people in the Rochester area to keep the conversation about what’s happening overseas at the forefront, and “speak up.”

“Perhaps most importantly to pray. To pray that this war ends as quickly as possible and that the bloodshed and the destruction would cease,” Bishop Chomnycky adds.

The Ukrainian Festival also serves as a fundraiser for the church. St. Josaphats is celebrating its 50th year , which is also known as the “Golden Year”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Couple addresses accusations of racist party at their Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester couple who hosted a party says there was nothing racist about the event held at their East Avenue mansion this past July. Allegations of an event mocking Juneteenth, and other racist overtones, are part of a city firefighter's notice of claim against the department and the city of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
K97.5

White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account

Nicholas and Mary Nicosia denied claims of racism from Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, but she admitted to having a racist Twitter. The post White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account appeared first on NewsOne.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
NYS Music

Broken Stage Forces Cancelation of Anthrax Concert in Rochester

On Aug. 19, Anthrax was set to play their 40th-anniversary tour at the Armory in Rochester. With support from the Black Label Society and Hatebreed, but that did not fully happen. Only Hatebreed got to play a part of their set before ending early. They were supposed to play 17 songs but only played 13 of them. Then almost an hour later, it was announced to the fans there was an issue and the rest of the show would be canceled.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Genesee Brewhouse to celebrate 10 years September 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewhouse is celebrating ten years in business with their first event since 2019. The free event on Saturday, September 10 will run from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. The event at the brewhouse — the restaurant extension of the more-than-a-century-old Genesee Brewery — will have tunes provided by the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It

A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Local Life#Humanitarian Aid#Localevent#Ukrainian Culture#Russia#Arts And Crafts#Rochesterians
talkerofthetown.com

Preparing for the Really big show: “Let’s Not Miss It”

I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Wreaths Across America is coming to Webster

A terrific program honoring our fallen veterans — Wreaths Across America — is coming to Webster Union Cemetery this December. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization which began 30 years ago, its mission to place a Christmas wreath on the grave of every veteran in the country. They have a saying: “We die twice. Once when we take our last breath, and then when our name is said for the very last time.” The simple act of placing a Christmas wreath helps assure that these veterans are never forgotten.
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

University of Rochester welcomes freshmen to campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First-year students at the University of Rochester were greeted with cheers and teams of helping hands to get through the rainy move-in day Tuesday. It’s not only a major milestone for freshman and their families, but a big step towards navigating life during the pandemic, now more than two years into […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Genesee Brewery’s Cran Orange Kellerbier is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The beer once labeled as the “Kolsch of fall” is coming to stores this week: The Cran Orange Kellerbier. 12-packs of 12 oz. cans hit shelves this week. The Kolsch Captain emblazoned on the front traded in his hat for flannel, and the beer flavors turn from citrus to savory fruit-forward. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

St. Peter’s Kitchen to host golf fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Peter’s Kitchen in Rochester is a soup kitchen and charity that helps hundreds of people in our area. Next month, they are hosting a fundraising golf tournament, September 9th at Eagle Vale in Fairport. If you want to register, you can do so here. Kelly Finnigan from St. Peter’s spoke […]
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy