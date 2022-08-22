Read full article on original website
Man dies after Arkansas arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
actionnews5.com
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on fatal Stuttgart shootings
The Stuttgart community has mourned the deaths of many young residents who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few years. Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair provided an update Friday regarding some of the fatal shootings in Stuttgart. Zack Geans (February 13, 2019) Zack Geans, 20,...
KTLO
Woman accused of slashing tires, breaking windows to male’s vehicles
A Mountain View woman is accused of slashing tires on her boyfriend’s vehicles, ATV and lawn mower in the Cranfield area. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cullen was arrested Thursday evening on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and a charge of disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, a Baxter...
Suspect in weekend shooting incident involving Sherwood police surrenders
Police in Sherwood have announced that the suspect in a weekend shooting incident involving law enforcement has been taken into custody.
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 23, 2022
1800 block of N. Lowe St., first-degree criminal mischief and damage to property amounting to $1,000 or less. Four tires were reported to have been slashed on a vehicle. 1000 block of S. Prairie St., theft of mislaid, lost, or mistakenly delivered property. No provided address, failure to comply with...
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
One dead in fiery I-40 Arkansas crash
UPDATE: The lanes are now open after being shut down for over 12 hours. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas was shut down Monday after a truck hauling diesel fuel exploded on the interstate. It happened just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes. Arkansas State Police said a total of three […]
THV11
Little Rock police search for missing woman last seen months ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in Little Rock in April 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
Car crashes into Little Rock home then leaves scene, 1 injured
A person is in the hospital tonight after Little Rock Police say a car drove into his bedroom and took off. It happened on the 7000 block of East Wakefield Drive.
THV11
Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year
MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
Kait 8
Missing child found with drone
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews found a missing child Saturday using heat-sensing equipment. Forrest City Fire Department shared in a media release how they found the missing child. Just after midnight, they received a call from 911 dispatch requesting assistance from the department’s drone team. When Forrest...
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
THV11
Sherwood police investigate officer-involved shooting
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police officers responded to a call at the New Brittany apartments off of Jacksonville Cutoff in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers witnessed a male fleeing the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect drove towards one of the officers,...
