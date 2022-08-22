ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

White County, AR
Arkansas State
Searcy, AR
White County, AR
Searcy, AR
neareport.com

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 23, 2022

1800 block of N. Lowe St., first-degree criminal mischief and damage to property amounting to $1,000 or less. Four tires were reported to have been slashed on a vehicle. 1000 block of S. Prairie St., theft of mislaid, lost, or mistakenly delivered property. No provided address, failure to comply with...
STUTTGART, AR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WREG

One dead in fiery I-40 Arkansas crash

UPDATE: The lanes are now open after being shut down for over 12 hours. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas was shut down Monday after a truck hauling diesel fuel exploded on the interstate. It happened just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes. Arkansas State Police said a total of three […]
FORREST CITY, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing woman last seen months ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in Little Rock in April 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year

MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
MENIFEE, AR
Kait 8

Missing child found with drone

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews found a missing child Saturday using heat-sensing equipment. Forrest City Fire Department shared in a media release how they found the missing child. Just after midnight, they received a call from 911 dispatch requesting assistance from the department’s drone team. When Forrest...
FORREST CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County

KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Sherwood police investigate officer-involved shooting

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police officers responded to a call at the New Brittany apartments off of Jacksonville Cutoff in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers witnessed a male fleeing the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect drove towards one of the officers,...
SHERWOOD, AR

