ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date

By Natasha Lynn
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pt35s_0hQ3ItDr00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo.

This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people showed up.

"Pueblo has always been a welcoming community," SCEA President Tommy Farrell said. "We take care of each other in Pueblo regardless of a group you may be a part of. We have seen that in evidence over the years as more and more organizations in Pueblo, businesses, and the city itself finds new ways to support our event and our community."

Folks in attendance say they keep coming back because the sense of belonging and community makes them feel at home.

"It's important that we have pride so everybody knows they're not alone, and pride also helps people find their inner strength to be their true selves," Attendee Jen Lowe said. "So we come to pride every year because it makes us feel positive to be around folks of like mind."

Sunday, the City of Pueblo also declared August 21 'Pueblo LGBTQ Pride Day' in a ceremony.

"The LBGTQ community has made lots of progress," Farrell said. "But we see some things happening. There's some concerns and signs that our progress might be back tracking a little bit. So it's good to come together, celebrate our identities, and be able to be authentically us and be around a community that supports us."

The theme of this year's festival was declared as 'loud and proud.' Event organizers say it was chosen in response to making themselves heard amongst recent controversy.

The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 5

Krenshaw Krews
2d ago

u can have all the pride u want but leave my kids alone. it's on every TV show, movie, and cartoon. they want to infiltrate your family and if u don't let them in it's a hate crime.

Reply
6
Evans-Hootman Sunny
3d ago

what I find funny about this article is the statement that Pueblo has always been welcoming as a survivor of Pueblo yeah I don't think so not at all

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts

The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go: When and where is the Colorado State Fair? The state fair is at the Colorado State...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
KRDO

Pueblo Police Department hosting half-day citizen’s academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would you like to learn about how the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) operates?. If so, you're in luck. The department is hosting a half-day citizen's academy on Saturday, Sept. 10. PPD said attendees will have the chance to learn how the department operates, how emergency situations...
PUEBLO, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Scea
KXRM

AT&T call center to host hiring event Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — AT&T is hosting a hiring event in Pueblo on Wednesday, August 24 to help fill 90 call center positions. The hiring event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the AT&T call center in Pueblo, located at 101 South Main Street. For those interested in attending, you are asked to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox5ny.com

Teen with rare, incurable disease becomes queen of own prom

PUEBLO, Colo. - Ever since she was a kid, 13-year-old Amaria Granger wanted to become a prom queen. But in February 2018, life dealt a devastating blow when she was diagnosed with Niemann Pick Disease Type C, a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Rockrimmon Elementary school closes due to no water

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rockrimmon Elementary is letting students out early due to the building being without water. Academy School District 20 says that Rockrimmon Elementary has been without water since 11 a.m. They say that water will not be restored within the day and are releasing students early. District 20 has asked parents to pick […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Blue-green reservoir found in Colorado Springs reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir. The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system. Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free farmers market this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy