beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
KETV.com
Lawyers for man accused of Omaha double homicide want mental health evaluation before trial
Lawyers for a man charged in an Omaha double homicide want to see if he's fit to stand trial. Gage Walter, 27, is currently in jail in Polk County, Iowa, on theft and eluding charges. Officers arrested him near Des Moines after a chase and a four-hour standoff at a...
KETV.com
'When I reflect on it, I feel proud,': OPD Mental health co-responders, truckers save woman on bridge
OMAHA, Neb. — The team that helped protect a woman in crisis is made up of several people, including mental health specialists. A video showed truckers lined up beneath the Interstate 680 bridge as a woman dangled outside the chain link guard. KETV NewsWatch 7 talks with the co-responder...
After medical pot drive fails, Neb. group might push for recreational use
LINCOLN — The next petition drive to legalize medical marijuana may include permitting recreational use, an official with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Monday. Crista Eggers, who coordinated the medical marijuana initiative that fell short Monday of qualifying for the November ballot, said there definitely will be discussions about seeking legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis.
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska report finds slowed state economic growth
Neb. — A new report from the University of Nebraska suggests slow economic growth for the state. The research looks at an indicator designed to predict activity six months into the future. This predictive indicator fell .08% in July. Researchers say two factors played a part – an...
York News-Times
Harvard starts study in Lincoln, Omaha looking at effect of short-term incarceration
A Nebraska nonprofit began approaching recent arrestees in Lancaster and Douglas counties this week to ask if they would participate in a new Harvard School of Law study investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people's lives. Those who agreed had a 50-50 chance of randomly being chosen for the...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
WOWT
Lawyer seeks competency evaluation for Omaha double homicide suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The attorney for an Omaha man arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in order to determine the man’s competency to stand trial. A preliminary hearing was previously set for Thursday in an Iowa...
KETV.com
'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation
ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
omahamagazine.com
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022
"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
KETV.com
'It's reality': Group to host 'Before the Casket' program, hopes to halt spike in gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of Omahan’s are trying to put the reality of homicide into perspective for the public. It's a program called Before the Casket and its goal is to reduce gun violence through a "scared straight" kind of program. "We have to stand over and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality
(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
KETV.com
Omaha pilot hurt in plane crash ready to return to sky after rehab at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. — It's been a long year since Jeff Kloster was seriously hurt in a plane crash. But now, the pilot has been at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Omaha working on getting stronger and back into the sky. Kloster was flying from Omaha to Fargo, North Dakota last...
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of five counts of terroristic threats after conducting active shooter drill without warning
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who was already facing charges of sexual assault of a minor is accused of conducting an active shooter drill without all employees being aware. John Channels, 27, was taken into custody for five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use...
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
