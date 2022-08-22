ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
After medical pot drive fails, Neb. group might push for recreational use

LINCOLN — The next petition drive to legalize medical marijuana may include permitting recreational use, an official with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Monday. Crista Eggers, who coordinated the medical marijuana initiative that fell short Monday of qualifying for the November ballot, said there definitely will be discussions about seeking legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis.
University of Nebraska report finds slowed state economic growth

Neb. — A new report from the University of Nebraska suggests slow economic growth for the state. The research looks at an indicator designed to predict activity six months into the future. This predictive indicator fell .08% in July. Researchers say two factors played a part – an...
'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation

ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022

"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality

(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
