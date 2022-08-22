Read full article on original website
Cyclones prepare for return to Section III gridiron action
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones football team opens its 2022 season next Friday night. The Watertown Cyclones are back in Section III after playing in the Northern Athletic Conference the past couple of seasons. Coach Kyle LaLonde’s team is coming off a 2021 season that saw them...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A parent in the Watertown City School District says there’s an issue of inequality between boys’ and girls’ sports teams. Peter Virga, who addressed the school board Tuesday night, has been asking the school to look into a possible Title IX violation concerning the school’s lacrosse teams.
Coming up: Change of command for 10th Mountain Division
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - We’ve known for a while that the 10th Mountain Division has a new commander coming. Now, official word that a Change of Command ceremony will be held on post September 9, as Major General Milford Beagle leaves Fort Drum. General Beagle is taking...
James E. Heidt, 85, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian James Heidt of Lowville; Michael...
Country stars to play free ‘Salute to the Troops’ concert at Fort Drum
Two country stars are coming to Northern New York next week for a free concert to honor the military at Fort Drum. Justin Moore and special guest Lauren Alaina will perform at the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of a day-long Mountainfest event that features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and drinks, a Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, a Salute To The Nation Ceremony and a fireworks display. Gates open at 12 p.m. and kick off with the car show and family activities, followed by a 10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration at 2:30 p.m.; the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Sunshine on Wednesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will build in the next few days. Expect clouds and patchy fog overnight with lows near 60. Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low 80′s. Thursday will be mainly sunny and warm.
Burrville Cider Mill opens for 2022 season
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Let me tell you about them apples. The Burrville Cider Mill is officially open for the 2022 season. According to the Cider Mill’s Facebook page, the seasonal North Country staple reopened its doors for fresh cider products in the morning on Tuesday, August 23.
Another warm & humid day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll get relief from the humidity by late Friday, but for now we’re in for another muggy day. It will be a nice day, though. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of rain.
Hit or miss showers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a very gray day with fog in some spots. Rain will be on and off with cloudy breaks here and there. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. It’s very humid, but not as hot as it was this weekend. Highs will...
Brew York has another year on tap in Sackets Harbor this weekend
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One North Country festival is gearing up for this weekend, hoping to provide a good time for a good cause. The 6th annual Brew York Music Festival is on tap for Saturday in Sackets Harbor. The all day music fest starts at noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields.
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Your Turn: Feedback on ArriveCAN app, SUNY Potsdam enrollment & the Walgreen yacht
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Officials on both sides of the border are urging Canada to drop required use of the ArriveCAN app, which was introduced to track the COVID vaccination status of travelers heading to Canada:. The Canadians do not have to go through the hoops like we do....
Bravo Italiano Festival is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Bravo Italiano returns to the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena this weekend. Organizer Jim Scordo filled us in on this year’s festival. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon. The weekend starts with the Miss Italiano pageant at 7 p.m. on...
Margaret “Peggy” E. Chambers, 84, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Margaret “Peggy” E. Chambers age 84 of Heuvelton will be held at 11:00am on Friday (Aug 26, 2022) at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Heuvelton with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. Ms. Chambers passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Sunday (Aug 21, 2022).
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
Arthur C. Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Arthur C. Hastings age 95 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 25 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 Caroline St., Ogdensburg. Calling hours will precede the mass from 9-11. According to Art’s and Harriett’s wishes, their ashes will be interred together at the convenience of the family in the Morningside Cemetery in Malone, NY.
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
Debra Miller, 63, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Debra Miller, age 63, of Heuvelton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Debra is survived by her daughter, Holly D....
