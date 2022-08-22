Two country stars are coming to Northern New York next week for a free concert to honor the military at Fort Drum. Justin Moore and special guest Lauren Alaina will perform at the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of a day-long Mountainfest event that features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and drinks, a Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, a Salute To The Nation Ceremony and a fireworks display. Gates open at 12 p.m. and kick off with the car show and family activities, followed by a 10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration at 2:30 p.m.; the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

FORT DRUM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO