Why Enovix Stock Shot More Than 15% Higher Today

Stocks get price-target raises from analysts all the time, but rarely do they receive a raise like this. On Wednesday, a prognosticator nearly doubled his price on auto battery maker Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX). As a result, investors piled into the company, and its share price rose by more than 15%.
Asian Markets Track Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders indulged in picking up stocks at a bargain after stocks in the region mostly fell for an eighth straight session. China's pledge of more steps to shore up its economy is also aiding market sentiment. Asian Markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday.
Why Farfetch Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) stock had quite the turn on the runway on Wednesday. On a generally unexceptional day for the broader market, shares of the online luxury fashion specialist rocketed more than 21% skyward. Investors very much liked the look of the company's new acquisition. So what. Farfetch announced...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

All year, investors have been trying to figure out where the economy is headed after two-plus years of turbulence since the pandemic started in early 2020. The market is also trying to understand where the Federal Reserve is at in its work to bring down inflation. But considering the number of conflicting factors, including high inflation, low unemployment, and declining gross domestic product (GDP), investors have largely been operating in a constant state of uncertainty. After struggling all year, stocks rallied in July, but many investors aren't sure if we are out of the woods just yet.
Zoom's Growth Rate Falls Below 10%: Time to Sell the Stock?

Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) growth rate hasn't stabilized yet. The company, which saw its annual sales soar in earlier phases of the pandemic, recently announced surprisingly weak revenue trends heading into the second half of 2022. Management said in a conference call with Wall Street pros following the release...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

It's been a wild year on Wall Street. After hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-centric Nasdaq Composite have plunged by 19%, 24%, and 34%, at their peaks. You'll note by the magnitude of these declines that both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were mired in a bear market.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

The broader stock market in the U.S. has experienced a nice rally in the last month. That was a welcome development for investors after several indexes were trading in bear market territory (down 20% or more) near the end of the first half of 2022. If you missed out on stocks you wanted to buy during the previous stock market sell-off, fear not; chances are there will be others.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Jakks (JAKK) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Halliburton (HAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $31.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of drilling services...
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

The cryptocurrency market is still characterized by major uncertainty and volatility, as it has a long way to go to reach the mainstream. But that hasn't prevented speculators from trying their luck in the space, hoping to profit from price movements on even some of the riskiest coins. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), for example, is a favorite token that traders like to bet on.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $33.31, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained...
What Makes LSI (LYTS) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $405.65, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the software maker...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $165.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest...
We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/25/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. ENERPLUS CORP (USA) (ERF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil &...
These 4 Measures Indicate That ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
