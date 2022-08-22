ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteland, IN

WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

City of Lawrence breaks ground on new fire station

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders and members of the community gathered Tuesday in Lawrence to break ground on the city’s first new fire station in over 20 years. Lawrence Fire Department Station #38 will be built at 4450 N. McCoy Street on the same plot of land as the former Station #38, which was demolished earlier this summer. The crews housed at the station were moved temporarily to other firehouses in the city.
LAWRENCE, IN
wamwamfm.com

I69 Finish Line Update

Construction of the new I-69 mainline in Johnson County is reaching a halfway point. Over the coming month, State Road 37 traffic is expected to shift onto more than four miles of new pavement between S.R. 144 and Fairview Road. The traffic shifts are expected to occur in four steps,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man shot while driving near Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot while driving near the Indianapolis International Airport, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Ameriplex Parkway,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured in early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were injured in early morning shootings in Indianapolis Wednesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot around 1:15 a.m. on Ameriplex Parkway at Decatur Boulevard, which is just south of the Indianapolis International Airport. Arriving officers located a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

