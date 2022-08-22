Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO