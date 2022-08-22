Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report
LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Kamaru Usman Praises Leon Edwards for Knockout Victory: ‘What a Hail Mary’
Despite losing his welterweight crown in the final minute of the. UFC 278 main event, Kamaru Usman seems to be in good spirits. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was on his way to convincing unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards this past Saturday when his British opponent knocked him out with a head kick at the 4:04 mark of Round 5 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman has nothing but praise for Edwards as he looks back on what transpired.
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
Watch: Leon Edwards Gets A Hero’s Welcome In The UK After KO
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got off the plane in the UK with an audience of cheering fans, friends & family there to greet him. Edwards pulled off an all-time upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that slept Usman and gave him the welterweight title.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman
Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
