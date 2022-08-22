I'm sick of Lamar Jackson playing games with the Ravens. No one's worth all of the money these players are getting paid. He didn't enter a contract negotiation for all of this time and now he wants more money. Bunk! He might help them win one Super Bowl, maybe, and then go on to never do so again. I'm sick of it all! I'd like to see them send him packing! And yes he's a below average passer!
Let him walk he is not that good ! Ravens will regret giving him a lot of $$$$ before he shows he can win
