ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The summer-like warmth is making a comeback in Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. An area of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday, bringing dry and fair weather along with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s in the mountain and into the lower and middle 60s elsewhere. Wednesday will be a rinse-and-repeat forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and mostly dry weather while it lasts!

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO