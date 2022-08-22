Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the pound
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their children
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body search
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Salem Spartans
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — On to our latest Friday Night Blitz preview…..we check in on the Salem Spartans. 2021 was a busy year for the Spartans. In the spring season, Salem won their 10th state title…..in the fall season…Salem couldn’t defend their class 4 title as they lost at home in the state semifinals to Broad Run 28-24. The Spartans are looking to get back to a state finals and finish the job and win state title number 11.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Lord Botetourt Cavaliers
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) -- This Friday Night Blitz preview takes us to Daleville for a look at the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers. LB got off to an uncharacteristic 1-3 start last season. They turned it around later in 2021 winning 7 straight before losing in the Region 3D Finals.
wfxrtv.com
Charlie Brewer earns Liberty Flames starting quarterback spot
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Earlier this week, the Liberty Flames head football coach Hugh freeze named his starting quarterback……it is redshirt senior Charlie Brewer!. Brewer has a lot experience under center after playing quarterback at Baylor and last season with Utah. Brewer looks to use that experience...
Roanoke, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with William Fleming High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Charlottesville, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harrisonburg High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
chathamstartribune.com
Tunstall takes first in preseason jamboree
The Tunstall High School girls’ varsity volleyball team took first place Saturday in the Westover Christian Academy invitational volleyball jamboree, with Westover taking second. Six schools participated. In its first game, the Tunstall varsity took on Grace Christian School, winning 2-0 with set scores of 26-24 and 25-19. The...
Virginia Basketball Commit Blake Buchanan Skyrockets in 247 Rankings
Buchanan jumped nearly 100 spots in 247Sports' class of 2023 recruiting rankings
Augusta Free Press
Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation. This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: LA’s Wings & Things
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
WSET
Billy Craft Dealerships in Lynchburg join Carter Myers Automotive Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Billy Craft dealerships on Lakeside Drive are now run by Carter Myers Automotive Group (CMA). The two companies go way back. General Manager of CMA Lynchburg, Kevin Hamlet, said their relationship started back in the '80s. Hamlet, who has worked for the Craft Automotive...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: The Hatch Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Hill City Donuts quickly fills hole left by Mama Crockett’s
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three months ago, the Hill City lost an iconic donut shop. Then owner of Mama Crockett’s, Frederick Willis, took to social media to announce, “Sunday, May 8th will be the last day of business for Mama Crockett’s world headquarters.”. Anyone who ever tasted...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Council discusses masterplan to revitalize College Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders discussed ways of revitalizing College Park, located near the University of Lynchburg campus, during the August 23 city council work session. Over the next two fiscal years, the area’s Parks & Rec and the Department of Water Resources are dedicating hundreds of thousands of...
WDBJ7.com
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Summer weather for the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The summer-like warmth is making a comeback in Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. An area of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday, bringing dry and fair weather along with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s in the mountain and into the lower and middle 60s elsewhere. Wednesday will be a rinse-and-repeat forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and mostly dry weather while it lasts!
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
leeuniversity.edu
Voices of Lee Reunion Group to Give Community Concert
Current and former members of Lee University’s a cappella ensemble Voices of Lee (VOL) will perform Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the dedication of the Danny Murray Recording Studio, named in honor of the VOL’s long-time director. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall, located on Lee’s campus.
