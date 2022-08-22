ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

One person dead following crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAnzr_0hQ3GUqk00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 264 Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alert

According to officials, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 264 westbound near Victory Boulevard.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed a Cadillac was driven off the roadway and flipped over the guardrail and down the embankment.

No further information has been released. This investigation is ongoing.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Traffic stopped on Chesapeake Expressway after 4-car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A four-vehicle crash stopped traffic in the Northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway Bridge over the Intra-Coastal waterway Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department. Some people were hurt, but everyone is expected to be okay. He said that one...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. No other information has been released at this time. 10 On...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Traffic Accident#Cadillac#Nexstar Media Inc
13News Now

Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes

NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that led to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, according to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum. He said that...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy