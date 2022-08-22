One person dead following crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 264 Sunday night in Portsmouth.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 264 westbound near Victory Boulevard.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed a Cadillac was driven off the roadway and flipped over the guardrail and down the embankment.

No further information has been released. This investigation is ongoing.

