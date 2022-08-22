ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
CBS Sports

Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings

The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities

During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series

Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut

Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports

Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition

Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
CBS Sports

Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice

Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again

Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
CBS Sports

Five things we learned during Steelers training camp: Connor Heyward among Pittsburgh's biggest standouts

Fans got a taste of what fans and media who attended Steelers training camp observed during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. The good: George Pickens looking like the next Steelers young star receiver and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett's rocket-paced progress. The bad: underperformance on the offensive line, inside and outside linebacker corps.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't play Friday

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Poyer (elbow) is improving but still not quite ready to return this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. It wasn't likely that the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection was going to see more than a couple series during Friday's preseason game at Carolina either way. He did not need to wear a sleeve or a brace after hyperextending his elbow during Week 1 of the preseason, which points to there being a solid chance he'll be available to open the regular campaign. In the meantime, Damar Hamlin should continue to see an increase in reps next to Micah Hyde.
CBS Sports

Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot

Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger

McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
