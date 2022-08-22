ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

CBS 42

Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Tuscaloosa Thread

Career Criminal from Tuscaloosa Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Drug Trafficking Case

A Tuscaloosa man described as a career criminal has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine while armed with a firearm. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French announced the sentencing of 43-year-old Clemmie Lee Spencer in a Wednesday news release.
wvtm13.com

Woman who survived 14 overdoses warns of fentanyl-laced drugs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fentanyl is a cheap and relatively easy-to-get filler for illicit drug makers. Even if you think you're buying a prescription drug like Xanax, if you're not getting it at a pharmacy, it's probably laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers have pill presses and can form the illegal drug into something that looks exactly like the real thing. This has led to a growing number ofoverdose deaths across the U.S. and in central Alabama. Learn more in the video above.
AL.com

Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder

Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
weisradio.com

More Than 57 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Etowah County

Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Agents and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program recently seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana in Attalla. Those Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on August 11th, after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane; during the search 14 guns and $33,193 in cash was also discovered. Huerta was arrested for trafficking and transported to the Etowah County Jail.
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
wbrc.com

2nd arrest in deadly shooting of mom of 7 in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a mom with seven kids. Investigators say Krystal Lynn Franklin, 33, of Jasper was shot and killed November 15, 2021 in what deputies call a potential drive-by shooting.
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
