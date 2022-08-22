Read full article on original website
Last of 18 sentenced in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge sentenced the last of 18 people charged in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy Tuesday. According to United States Attorney Prim Escalona, Adrien Taylor, 33, of Bessemer was sentenced to life in prison and Leanthony Gillins, 35, of Bessemer was sentenced to 232 months for their roles in managing […]
Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
wbrc.com
Shelby County woman sentenced for stealing from HOAs, employer
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County woman was sentenced for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham,...
Career Criminal from Tuscaloosa Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Drug Trafficking Case
A Tuscaloosa man described as a career criminal has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine while armed with a firearm. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French announced the sentencing of 43-year-old Clemmie Lee Spencer in a Wednesday news release.
wvtm13.com
Woman who survived 14 overdoses warns of fentanyl-laced drugs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fentanyl is a cheap and relatively easy-to-get filler for illicit drug makers. Even if you think you're buying a prescription drug like Xanax, if you're not getting it at a pharmacy, it's probably laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers have pill presses and can form the illegal drug into something that looks exactly like the real thing. This has led to a growing number ofoverdose deaths across the U.S. and in central Alabama. Learn more in the video above.
Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder
Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Dispute during card game in Shelby County turns deadly; suspect jailed
One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a dispute during a card game turned deadly in Shelby County. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday identified the victim as Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, 47, of Montevallo. Jesus May Garcia, 58, is charged with murder. Deputies were dispatched about 5:30...
weisradio.com
More Than 57 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Etowah County
Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Agents and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program recently seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana in Attalla. Those Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on August 11th, after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane; during the search 14 guns and $33,193 in cash was also discovered. Huerta was arrested for trafficking and transported to the Etowah County Jail.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
ABC 33/40 News
Woman charged with murder of man near Cheaha State Park booked into Clay County Jail
Yasmine Maira-del Hider, the woman accused of shooting and killing a man in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park, was officially booked into Clay County Jail on Wednesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office charged Hider with First Degree Murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from southeast Alabama, authorities say
Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person alert for 61-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 61-year-old woman who was brought to Alabama from Tennessee. Officers said 61-year-old Gina Lynn Folse was last seen on August 20, 2022, in the area of 1300 3rd Avenue North. Officers said Folse suffers...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
wbrc.com
Ambulance service provider speaks out about Jefferson County 911 services
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we told you about an independent study that called Jefferson County’s 9-1-1 system “chaotic.”. This study came out after many of you voiced concerns about long wait times for ambulances, and in some cases, no ambulance service at all. The bulk...
Bodies found in lot by Birmingham city workers identified
Authorities are working to determine the causes of death of two people who were found dead in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
wbrc.com
2nd arrest in deadly shooting of mom of 7 in Walker Co.
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a mom with seven kids. Investigators say Krystal Lynn Franklin, 33, of Jasper was shot and killed November 15, 2021 in what deputies call a potential drive-by shooting.
Fultondale man killed in Walker County crash
A 76-year-old Fultondale man killed in a two-vehicle Walker County crash Tuesday afternoon.
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
