ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Comments / 5

Related
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Harford County, MD
Government
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River man

——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are searching for a man who has been reported missing from Baltimore County. Antonio June, 21, is 6’0” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Antonio...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County

HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shallow Water#Prettyboy Dam Rd#Fox45 News
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

Building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood....
REISTERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

2 injured in York County stabbing

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy