Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

ELKRIDGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO