2 children among those critically injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
WTOP
Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision
Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
Motorcyclist killed in Harford Road crash in Baltimore County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Harford Road in the Glen Arm area early Saturday evening, Baltimore County police confirmed.
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River man
——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are searching for a man who has been reported missing from Baltimore County. Antonio June, 21, is 6’0” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Antonio...
foxbaltimore.com
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
Nottingham MD
Building fire reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
Wbaltv.com
Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood....
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Reisterstown
An elderly woman died in a house fire in Reisterstown Friday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Report: Lightning strike caused fire that killed battalion chief in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services released the finalized external review on Friday about the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird that happened while in the line of duty on Aug. 11, 2021. Chief Laird died while battling a massive two-alarm house...
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 injures six near Baltimore, Harford County line
Pictures posted on social media by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company show the truck on its side over top a jersey wall, blocking both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.
foxbaltimore.com
Man forgets to put car in park, it rolls away & crunches Montgomery Co. mailboxes: police
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — A man's vehicle rolled away after he forgot to put it in park, striking several mailboxes in Silver Spring on Friday, Montgomery County Police said. Police added that that the man driving the vehicle struck another vehicle, and when he got out of his...
Man critically injured following a hit-and-run on Ritchie Highway
A man is critically injured after being struck along Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County Friday night.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
foxbaltimore.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
