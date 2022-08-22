Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hollidaysburg exits Little League World Series with ‘a memory we will always have’
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”It is one memory we will always have” is Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough’s description of his team’s Little League World Series experience. The “amazing journey” as he put it ended Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas. “We gave them everything we had,” the coach of the Mid-Atlantic representative from Pennsylvania said.
Hollidaysburg eliminated from Little League World Series by Pearland, Texas
The Southwest Region champion that handed Hollidaysburg its first loss at the Little League World Series also ended the memorable campaign of the Pa. title contenders. Using nine hits, including home runs by Manny Castillo, Kaiden Shelton and Jacob Zurek, Pearland (TX) defeated Hollidaysburg 8-4 Wednesday in an elimination game at Lamade Stadium.
Another Chase Link home run fuels Hollidaysburg’s third straight victory at Little League World Series
Chase Link tagged a home run for the third straight game and Hollidaysburg won its third straight elimination round game Tuesday at the Little League World Series. Lead-off hitter Tyler McGough chased in three runs and three other Hollidaysburg standouts cracked two hits apiece as the Pa. and Mid-Atlantic Region champions bested Great Lakes rep Hagerstown, Indiana, 10-0 in four innings at Lamade Stadium.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0