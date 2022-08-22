ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Hollidaysburg exits Little League World Series with ‘a memory we will always have’

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”It is one memory we will always have” is Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough’s description of his team’s Little League World Series experience. The “amazing journey” as he put it ended Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas. “We gave them everything we had,” the coach of the Mid-Atlantic representative from Pennsylvania said.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Another Chase Link home run fuels Hollidaysburg’s third straight victory at Little League World Series

Chase Link tagged a home run for the third straight game and Hollidaysburg won its third straight elimination round game Tuesday at the Little League World Series. Lead-off hitter Tyler McGough chased in three runs and three other Hollidaysburg standouts cracked two hits apiece as the Pa. and Mid-Atlantic Region champions bested Great Lakes rep Hagerstown, Indiana, 10-0 in four innings at Lamade Stadium.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy