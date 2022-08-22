ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

First responders honor fallen Memphis firefighter

By Jordan James
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of first responders and supporters lined the streets of Memphis in honor of David Pleasant, a firefighter who died in the line duty earlier this month.

As the sun set on a dreary day across Memphis, hundreds came together to remember David Pleasant.

“We just lost a brother, a firefighter to a basically a senseless, senseless accident,” said Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighter Association.

The veteran firefighter was killed in a crash earlier this month, which left four others injured, after investigators say a speeding driver ran the light and struck the ladder truck that he was driving.

As a result of Plesant’s death, the Memphis Fire Department organized a tribute Sunday night, where dozens of first responders from across the Mid-South came out together to remember the fallen hero.

“David was one of them guys that came in everyday and enjoyed what he did,” Chief Henry Posey said.

“He was an exceptional at Memphis Fire, and he was exceptional with us, couldn’t ask for a better train,” Joe Lowrey said. “I’m gone miss him.”

Not only did first responders hold a procession through the city, but also Memphians lined the streets to pay respect.

“It is a little tough, but I’m glad we’re all out here to support,” said Parker Jackson. “Just seeing everyone out here supporting the firefighters and everything like that means a lot.”

While these red lights will fade away, the impact that Pleasant left will continue to live on.

“He taught so many of these people. You can’t say enough when somebody gives their life for this city and this job,” Malone said.

Pleasant was 59 year-old and leaves behind four daughters and a grieving community.

Pleasant’s funeral is scheduled for this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church.

