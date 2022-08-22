ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.

The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came back to the cashier’s counter and looked at some of the gum and candy near it.

For the full NBC4 story click here

