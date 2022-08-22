Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
According to NBC4i, an E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain.
Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have confirmed infections and nine of them have been hospitalized. Three developed kidney failure from the bacteria, but no one has died.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Herschel Walker Turns Down Debating Warnock Because Of Sunday Night Football—Even Though The Debate Is On A Thursday
- Here’s How to Get FREE Meals for Your Columbus City Student
- Dennis Rodman’s Russia Trip Will Likely ‘Hinder’ Brittney Griner Release Negotiations, Biden Admin Says
- Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
- Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
- Columbus Teachers On Strike
- Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sailor Moon-Inspired Outfit While Performing In Japan
- Ashanti Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Instagram Post
- Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor
- Lizzo Rocks Black Lipstick In Latest IG Post And We’re Obsessed!
Comments / 1