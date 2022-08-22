Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Orange
Conole emphasizes reproductive rights, climate change following Democratic primary victory
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at Saltine Warrior Sports Pub in downtown Syracuse from dusk to nearly midnight, watching the primary election results from multiple screens inside. Francis Conole, the winner of the Democratic...
Daily Orange
Francis Conole, Brandon Williams win Democratic, Republican primaries
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Republican Brandon Williams will take on Democrat Francis Conole in the Nov. 8 general election to represent New York’s 22nd Congressional District after the two won their respective primary elections on Tuesday night. The...
Comments / 0