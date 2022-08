There might not be a more accurate example of life being stranger than fiction than looking back at Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins’ last 12 months. Last August he was on the practice field with Louisville and in the midst of training camp and preparing to face Ole Miss at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This August Watkins is now suited up with Ole Miss and training with some of those same players he was tasked to beat last September.

