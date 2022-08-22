PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to Texas to open the season, play in Williamsport next August and have changed the start time to most weeknight games. Those are just three takeaways from the team's 2023 regular season schedule released Wednesday.The Phillies open the 2023 campaign with a six-game road trip with the season opener on March 30 in Texas against the Rangers.Philadelphia's home opener will be at 3:05 p.m. on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.For the first time in baseball history, all 30 teams will face each other in a season beginning in 2023. That means if...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO