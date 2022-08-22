Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Mets fans seemingly took over Phillies stadium in an awesome video of Mark Canha's go-ahead HR
While the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are in a battle for the top of the NL East standings, the Philadelphia Phillies are in their own race for a Wild Card berth. You just wouldn’t have guessed that by the looks of Citizens Bank Park this weekend. Mets...
Phillies Release 2023 Season Schedule
The Philadelphia Phillies announced their schedule for the 2023 MLB season on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies 2023 Schedule: 5 Best Road Trips, Home Series for Fans
Phillies 2023 schedule: 5 best road trips, home series for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are still fighting for a postseason berth this year, but on Wednesday the squad announced its 2023 slate - and it's a doozy. The Phils play every single team in Major...
numberfire.com
Jean Segura starting for Philadelphia Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies listed Jean Segura as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Segura will bat seventh and take over at second base for Monday's game while Nick Maton moves to left field and Matt Vierling sits. Our models project Segura, who has a $2,800...
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits walk-off double in latest rehab start, return timetable could move up
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a walk-off double Wednesday to lead Triple-A Lehigh to a 6-5 win over Gwinnett in a rehabilitation start. Harper's double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth scored two runs. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles, 2 RBIs and a strikeout in his second rehab start.
Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
Castellanos Goes Red Hot as Phillies Cruise to Victory Over Reds
The Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos cruised to a 4-1 victory in their series opener over the Cincinnati Reds.
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Stott and Segura's Chemistry Reminiscent of Rollins and Utley
Jean Segura and Bryson Stott are a strong middle infield combo for the Philadelphia Phillies, with great chemistry on the field and in the dugout.
Phillies 2023 schedule: Open on road, Trout comes back to Philly, game start time changes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to Texas to open the season, play in Williamsport next August and have changed the start time to most weeknight games. Those are just three takeaways from the team's 2023 regular season schedule released Wednesday.The Phillies open the 2023 campaign with a six-game road trip with the season opener on March 30 in Texas against the Rangers.Philadelphia's home opener will be at 3:05 p.m. on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.For the first time in baseball history, all 30 teams will face each other in a season beginning in 2023. That means if...
