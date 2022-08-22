ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies 2023 Schedule: 5 Best Road Trips, Home Series for Fans

Phillies 2023 schedule: 5 best road trips, home series for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are still fighting for a postseason berth this year, but on Wednesday the squad announced its 2023 slate - and it's a doozy. The Phils play every single team in Major...
Jean Segura starting for Philadelphia Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Jean Segura as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Segura will bat seventh and take over at second base for Monday's game while Nick Maton moves to left field and Matt Vierling sits. Our models project Segura, who has a $2,800...
Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
Phillies 2023 schedule: Open on road, Trout comes back to Philly, game start time changes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to Texas to open the season, play in Williamsport next August and have changed the start time to most weeknight games. Those are just three takeaways from the team's 2023 regular season schedule released Wednesday.The Phillies open the 2023 campaign with a six-game road trip with the season opener on March 30 in Texas against the Rangers.Philadelphia's home opener will be at 3:05 p.m. on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.For the first time in baseball history, all 30 teams will face each other in a season beginning in 2023. That means if...
