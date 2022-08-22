ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

College Football News

Arizona vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arizona (0-0), San Diego State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus

SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beth Torres

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Dorado Bonanza and Black Seabass by Kayak

Dock Totals 8/7 – 8/20: 9,841 anglers aboard 430 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 132 barracuda, 1,109 bluefin tuna (to 205 pounds), 4 bocaccio, 152 bonito, 2,315 calico bass, 11,282 dorado, 5 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 5 lingcod, 1,189 rockfish, 573 sand bass, 53 sanddab, 1 sargo, 109 sculpin, 68 sheephead, 2 skipjack tuna, 3 striped marlin, 12 thresher shark (10 released), 1 triggerfish, 378 whitefish, 14 white seabass (released), 879 yellowfin tuna, and 17,541 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Taco Machin brings estilo de Tijuana to Bonita

You can probably be forgiven for thinking the new taco shop in Bonita is called Taco Machine, because with only a quick glance at the sign, it reads close: Taco Machin. Don’t bother consulting Google translate. This slang, machin, is one of those terms that’s a struggle to translate to English. My friend and colleague Matthew Suárez explains it’s the sort of word that may shift in meaning, depending how you use it. Sometimes, it means a lot, but in the case of Taco Machin, it’s more likely describing something really good. He suggests it could align to the newer American slang lit. But, seeing as I’m Gen-X, I might need someone to help me translate that one as well.
BONITA, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA

The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
CHULA VISTA, CA

