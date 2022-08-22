Read full article on original website
College Football News
Arizona vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview
Arizona vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arizona (0-0), San Diego State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
theregistrysocal.com
35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus
SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
San Diego Channel
Baseball player with no hands and feet works hard to make his high school baseball team
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Landis Sims is a big inspiration, and one of the bright faces of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. "I've gained more of a platform to reach more people and inspire more people," says Sims. "Their motto is to help people get back in the game of life through sports, and they have helped me with baseball."
kusi.com
14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
Bird causes power outages from SDSU to East County
A sweeping power outage Wednesday morning affected residents from the College Area to La Mesa and El Cajon, utility officials confirmed.
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
NBC San Diego
VIDEO: Fishermen Watch Great White Shark Eat Lunch Off Coast of San Diego
Biting tuna and flowing beer. That's about all you can ask for on a 12-hour sportfishing charter. But the coolest part of a recent angling excursion for a group of San Diego sons and fathers was their run-in with a fish they wouldn't dare to try and catch: a great white shark.
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
First patient undergoes new ‘BEAR’ procedure for torn ACL in San Diego County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Scripps Clinic is now the first in San Diego County to perform a groundbreaking new procedure to fix ACL tears. CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with Jenna Richardson, who underwent the procedure on Monday after tearing her ACL in July while mountain biking at Whistler Mountain in Canada.
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment
Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
NBC San Diego
Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront
A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
San Diego weekly Reader
Dorado Bonanza and Black Seabass by Kayak
Dock Totals 8/7 – 8/20: 9,841 anglers aboard 430 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 132 barracuda, 1,109 bluefin tuna (to 205 pounds), 4 bocaccio, 152 bonito, 2,315 calico bass, 11,282 dorado, 5 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 5 lingcod, 1,189 rockfish, 573 sand bass, 53 sanddab, 1 sargo, 109 sculpin, 68 sheephead, 2 skipjack tuna, 3 striped marlin, 12 thresher shark (10 released), 1 triggerfish, 378 whitefish, 14 white seabass (released), 879 yellowfin tuna, and 17,541 yellowtail.
San Diego weekly Reader
Taco Machin brings estilo de Tijuana to Bonita
You can probably be forgiven for thinking the new taco shop in Bonita is called Taco Machine, because with only a quick glance at the sign, it reads close: Taco Machin. Don’t bother consulting Google translate. This slang, machin, is one of those terms that’s a struggle to translate to English. My friend and colleague Matthew Suárez explains it’s the sort of word that may shift in meaning, depending how you use it. Sometimes, it means a lot, but in the case of Taco Machin, it’s more likely describing something really good. He suggests it could align to the newer American slang lit. But, seeing as I’m Gen-X, I might need someone to help me translate that one as well.
chulavistatoday.com
The Princeton Review: The University of San Diego, the most beautiful campus in the U.S.
The University of San Diego has been named the most beautiful campus in the country, according to the widely-respected educational company, The Princeton Review. This list was revealed recently, which comes as wonderful news to one of the biggest pride and joys of San Diego, USD. The campus is a...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA
The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
