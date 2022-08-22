You can probably be forgiven for thinking the new taco shop in Bonita is called Taco Machine, because with only a quick glance at the sign, it reads close: Taco Machin. Don’t bother consulting Google translate. This slang, machin, is one of those terms that’s a struggle to translate to English. My friend and colleague Matthew Suárez explains it’s the sort of word that may shift in meaning, depending how you use it. Sometimes, it means a lot, but in the case of Taco Machin, it’s more likely describing something really good. He suggests it could align to the newer American slang lit. But, seeing as I’m Gen-X, I might need someone to help me translate that one as well.

BONITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO