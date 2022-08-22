Firefighters hold Sea of Red for fallen comrade

A procession of Memphis Fire Department vehicles lit the city red on Sunday in memory of fallen firefighter David Pleasant.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers gathered for the Sea of Red beginning at Tiger Lane, moving through Lamar Avenue and E.H. Crump Boulevard, ending at Fire Station No. 8 located at 625 Mississippi Blvd.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Pleasant died from injuries following a crash at E.H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Pleasant and three other firefighters were responding to a fire alarm call when their truck collided with a civilian truck, which left all four fireman in critical condition.

Joining the department on July 9, 1990, Pleasant served as a fireman for 32 years.

Prior to the Sea of Red, MFD held a separate memorial to honor Pleasant on Saturday, August 13 at the corner of Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Family and friends of Pleasant visited the area to write kind words on a cross that was placed at the site by the department.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, also started a fundraiser in support of Pleasant’s four daughters.

The initial goal was to raise $50,000. As of this writing, the group has met that goal and exceeded it by more than $6,000.

Information regarding Pleasant’s funeral service can be found below.

Visitation

Monday, Aug. 22, 5 to 8 p.m.

Bellevue Baptist Church, 2020 Appling Road

Funeral Service

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m.

Bellevue Baptist Church, 2020 Appling Road

The Memphis Fire Department’s Sea of Red procoession ended at Fire Station 8 on Mississippi Boulevard. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)